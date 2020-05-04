Home / FrontPage / Al David – Nashville.com Picks

This Week’s Nashville Pick!

Al David – BAD –

After 8 years the California-raised recording artist, Al David, is solo for the first time in his musical career after deciding to further embrace his country music roots. “You could say I’ve ‘gone country’, but that’s always been a big part of me since I was a little kid growing up in a small town and listening to my mom blast country music on our way to school every morning…”. He hopes to make a grand entrance into the world of country music, bringing a soulful voice and catchy hooks with his first single titled, “Bad”.

“The idea for Bad came to me while I was working at Starbucks serving coffee to a lot of sweet girls. In life I’ve always embodied the whole ‘nice guys finish last’ phrase and this song was a way to express my frustration with that. I guess I always thought it’d be fun to be that jerk that always gets what he wants for a change” – Al David

