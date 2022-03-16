Lyle Lovett Coming Back To Nashville

Jerry Holthouse March 15, 2022

Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett has confirmed a 2022 tour with his Large Band, in addition to co-headlining dates with Chris Isaak. The new dates follow Lovett’s current tour with his Acoustic Group, which marks his first in-person tour since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Lovett will make a stop at the Ryman here in Nashville on August 17.
Lyle Lovett presale with Official Community begins starting March 16, with public onsale beginning Friday, March 18. Buy tickets HERE.

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as a preview of songs from his upcoming album on Verve Records, scheduled for release this May.

