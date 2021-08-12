52nd Annual GMA Dove Awards Nominees Announced

The Gospel Music Association has announced the nominees for the 52nd Annual GMA Dove Awards. Top nominations include Steven Furtick with ten (10) nominations, Chris Brown with nine (9), Wayne Haun with eight (8), seven (7) nominations each for Elevation Worship and Brandon Lake, six (6) to for KING & COUNTRY and five (5) nods to CeCe Winans, Ed Cash, Tiffany Hammer (Hudson) and Zach Williams. Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, this year’s nominees were chosen from over 4,600 submitted entries and include a wide range of creativity and artistic integrity in both artist and non-artist categories.
Nominees were announced in a star-studded livestream event featuring Alex Campos, John Cooper, Bill & Gloria Gaither, Kari Jobe, Brian & Jenn Johnson, Jonathan McReynolds, Wande and Tauren Wells. The announcement premiered on the GMA Dove Awards YouTube and Facebook pages with clips on the Dove Awards Instagram and TikTok.
“We are thrilled to welcome back an in-person Dove Awards this year and equally excited about our impressive list of nominees,” says GMA President Jackie Patillo. “As we continue to celebrate the immense creativity and diversity within our community, we’re looking forward to an awards program this year’s nominees deserve.”
Voting for the final winners will run August 19th through August 26th. The GMA Dove Awards are happening live and in person in Nashville, TN, October 19th, 2021. A limited number of tickets and Fan Experiences are still available. The broadcast will air exclusively on TBN, Friday, October 22nd, 2021 8:00p.m. ET and then again at 10:00p.m. ET.
Below is the list of nominations announced during today’s livestream. For the complete list of nominees, visit doveawards.com.
For official social media assets, click here. Images of top nominees can be found here. Logos for the 52nd Annual GMA Dove Awards are located here.
Song of the Year
“Another In The Fire” (Writers) Chris Davenport, Joel Houston
“Famous For (I Believe)” (Writers) Alexis Slifer, Chuck Butler, Jordan Sapp, Krissy Nordhoff, Tauren Wells
“Graves Into Gardens” (Writers) Steven Furtick, Chris Brown, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake
“Speak To Me” (Writers) Donnie McClurkin, Jeremy Hicks, Johnta Austin, Troy Taylor
“Thank You For It All” (Writers) Aaron Lindsey, Christopher Thomas Leach, Jamone Davis, Marvin Sapp
“The Blessing” (Writers) Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe, Steven Furtick
“The Father’s House” (Writers) Benjamin Hastings, Cory Asbury, Ethan Hulse
“There Was Jesus” (Writers) Jonathan Smith, Casey Beathard, Zach Williams
“TOGETHER” (Writers) Joel Smallbone, Josh Kerr, Kirk Franklin, Luke Smallbone, Ran Jackson, Ricky Jackson
“Truth Be Told” (Writers) AJ Pruis, Matthew West
Artist of the Year
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Lauren Daigle
Phil Wickham
Zach Williams
New Artist of the Year
Brandon Lake
CAIN
Dante Bowe
Hope Darst
Maverick City Music
Gospel Artist of the Year
CeCe Winans
Jonathan McReynolds
Kirk Franklin
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Travis Greene
Southern Gospel Artist of the Year
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Gaither Vocal Band
Jason Crabb
Joseph Habedank
Triumphant Quartet
Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year
“Famous For (I Believe)” – Tauren Wells
“Good God Almighty” – Crowder
“Hold On To Me” – Lauren Daigle
“There Was Jesus” – Zach Williams, ft. Dolly Parton
“TOGETHER” – for KING & COUNTRY, ft. Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly
Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year
“First Church of Mercy” – The Sound
“I Just Feel Like Something Good Is About to Happen” – Gaither Vocal Band
“My King is Known By Love” – Crabb Family
“Religion Isn’t Working” – Joseph Habedank
“Wake Up” – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year
“I Got It” – Pastor Mike Jr.
“joyful” – Dante Bowe
“Never Lost” – CeCe Winans
“Speak To Me” – Koryn Hawthorne
“Touch from You” – Tamela Mann
Worship Recorded Song of the Year
“Battle Belongs” – Phil Wickham
“God So Loved” – We The Kingdom
“Graves Into Gardens” – Elevation Worship, ft. Brandon Lake
“Jireh” – Elevation Worship / Maverick City Music, ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine
“Peace Be Still” – Hope Darst
Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year
3:34 – Zauntee
Feared By Hell – Social Club Misfits
His Glory Alone – KB
Restoration – Lecrae
The Divine Storm – Ty Brasel
Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year
Chris Tomlin & Friends – Chris Tomlin
Holy Water – We The Kingdom
Inhale (exhale) – MercyMe
No Stranger – Natalie Grant
To Love A Fool – Cory Asbury
Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year
Alone With My Faith – Harry Connick, Jr.
Little More Love – Jordan Family Band
My Savior – Carrie Underwood
Peace At Last – Nelons
Songs of the Times – Isaacs
Spanish Language Album of the Year
Desesperado (Spanish) – Evan Craft
Mil Generaciones – Miel San Marcos, Essential Worship
Renovada – EP – Blanca
Todos Mis Mejores Amigos – Hillsong Young & Free, Hillsong En Español
Uno – Alex Zurdo – Redimi2 – Funky
Worship Album of the Year
Graves Into Gardens – Elevation Worship
Old Church Basement – Elevation Worship / Maverick City Music
Revival’s In The Air – Bethel Music
The Blessing (Live) – Kari Jobe
The People Tour: Live from Madison Square Garden – Hillsong UNITED
Inspirational Film of the Year
A Week Away
Fatima
Mahalia
My Brother’s Keeper
QUEEN ESTHER