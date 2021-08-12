52nd Annual GMA Dove Awards Nominees Announced

The Gospel Music Association has announced the nominees for the 52nd Annual GMA Dove Awards. Top nominations include Steven Furtick with ten (10) nominations, Chris Brown with nine (9), Wayne Haun with eight (8), seven (7) nominations each for Elevation Worship and Brandon Lake, six (6) to for KING & COUNTRY and five (5) nods to CeCe Winans, Ed Cash, Tiffany Hammer (Hudson) and Zach Williams. Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, this year’s nominees were chosen from over 4,600 submitted entries and include a wide range of creativity and artistic integrity in both artist and non-artist categories.

Nominees were announced in a star-studded livestream event featuring Alex Campos, John Cooper, Bill & Gloria Gaither, Kari Jobe, Brian & Jenn Johnson, Jonathan McReynolds, Wande and Tauren Wells. The announcement premiered on the GMA Dove Awards YouTube and Facebook pages with clips on the Dove Awards Instagram and TikTok.

“We are thrilled to welcome back an in-person Dove Awards this year and equally excited about our impressive list of nominees,” says GMA President Jackie Patillo. “As we continue to celebrate the immense creativity and diversity within our community, we’re looking forward to an awards program this year’s nominees deserve.”

Voting for the final winners will run August 19th through August 26th. The GMA Dove Awards are happening live and in person in Nashville, TN, October 19th, 2021. A limited number of tickets and Fan Experiences are still available. The broadcast will air exclusively on TBN, Friday, October 22nd, 2021 8:00p.m. ET and then again at 10:00p.m. ET.

Below is the list of nominations announced during today’s livestream. For the complete list of nominees, visit doveawards.com.

Song of the Year

“Another In The Fire” (Writers) Chris Davenport, Joel Houston

“Famous For (I Believe)” (Writers) Alexis Slifer, Chuck Butler, Jordan Sapp, Krissy Nordhoff, Tauren Wells

“Graves Into Gardens” (Writers) Steven Furtick, Chris Brown, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake

“Speak To Me” (Writers) Donnie McClurkin, Jeremy Hicks, Johnta Austin, Troy Taylor

“Thank You For It All” (Writers) Aaron Lindsey, Christopher Thomas Leach, Jamone Davis, Marvin Sapp

“The Blessing” (Writers) Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe, Steven Furtick

“The Father’s House” (Writers) Benjamin Hastings, Cory Asbury, Ethan Hulse

“There Was Jesus” (Writers) Jonathan Smith, Casey Beathard, Zach Williams

“TOGETHER” (Writers) Joel Smallbone, Josh Kerr, Kirk Franklin, Luke Smallbone, Ran Jackson, Ricky Jackson

“Truth Be Told” (Writers) AJ Pruis, Matthew West

Artist of the Year

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle

Phil Wickham

Zach Williams

New Artist of the Year

Brandon Lake

CAIN

Dante Bowe

Hope Darst

Maverick City Music

Gospel Artist of the Year

CeCe Winans

Jonathan McReynolds

Kirk Franklin

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Travis Greene

Southern Gospel Artist of the Year

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Gaither Vocal Band

Jason Crabb

Joseph Habedank

Triumphant Quartet

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

“Famous For (I Believe)” – Tauren Wells

“Good God Almighty” – Crowder

“Hold On To Me” – Lauren Daigle

“There Was Jesus” – Zach Williams, ft. Dolly Parton

“TOGETHER” – for KING & COUNTRY, ft. Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year

“First Church of Mercy” – The Sound

“I Just Feel Like Something Good Is About to Happen” – Gaither Vocal Band

“My King is Known By Love” – Crabb Family

“Religion Isn’t Working” – Joseph Habedank

“Wake Up” – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year

“I Got It” – Pastor Mike Jr.

“joyful” – Dante Bowe

“Never Lost” – CeCe Winans

“Speak To Me” – Koryn Hawthorne

“Touch from You” – Tamela Mann

Worship Recorded Song of the Year

“Battle Belongs” – Phil Wickham

“God So Loved” – We The Kingdom

“Graves Into Gardens” – Elevation Worship, ft. Brandon Lake

“Jireh” – Elevation Worship / Maverick City Music, ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine

“Peace Be Still” – Hope Darst

Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year

3:34 – Zauntee

Feared By Hell – Social Club Misfits

His Glory Alone – KB

Restoration – Lecrae

The Divine Storm – Ty Brasel

Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year

Chris Tomlin & Friends – Chris Tomlin

Holy Water – We The Kingdom

Inhale (exhale) – MercyMe

No Stranger – Natalie Grant

To Love A Fool – Cory Asbury

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year

Alone With My Faith – Harry Connick, Jr.

Little More Love – Jordan Family Band

My Savior – Carrie Underwood

Peace At Last – Nelons

Songs of the Times – Isaacs

Spanish Language Album of the Year

Desesperado (Spanish) – Evan Craft

Mil Generaciones – Miel San Marcos, Essential Worship

Renovada – EP – Blanca

Todos Mis Mejores Amigos – Hillsong Young & Free, Hillsong En Español

Uno – Alex Zurdo – Redimi2 – Funky

Worship Album of the Year

Graves Into Gardens – Elevation Worship

Old Church Basement – Elevation Worship / Maverick City Music

Revival’s In The Air – Bethel Music

The Blessing (Live) – Kari Jobe

The People Tour: Live from Madison Square Garden – Hillsong UNITED

Inspirational Film of the Year

A Week Away

Fatima

Mahalia

My Brother’s Keeper

QUEEN ESTHER