Governor Bill Lee Declares August 18 ‘Charlie Daniels Day’

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has officially declared August 18, 2021 as ‘Charlie Daniels Day’ across the Volunteer State. The proclamation comes as friends, family and fans gear up to celebrate the late musical icon at the 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels. The star-studded live concert event is set to take place on August 18 at 7 p.m. at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Buy tickets here.

“The Volunteer Jam is a proud Tennessee tradition, and this year we’re bringing music fans together for a special tribute to the legendary Charlie Daniels,” says Governor Lee. “For over 50 years, Charlie shared his talent with people across our country, and I’m proud this celebration will carry on his legacy and showcase Tennessee’s rich musical heritage.”

“We are so honored by the recognition shown by Governor Lee and the great state of Tennessee,” explains Daniels’ longtime manager David Corlew. “Charlie was born in the Carolinas but considered Tennessee his home. He loved it here. What better way to honor him than to do it at the Volunteer Jam, one of the state’s most cherished events? He always said if he ever had to leave Tennessee, he wanted to go to heaven. So now that he’s changed addresses, let’s raise the roof and make him proud.”

The Governor’s proclamation reads:

WHEREAS, Charles “Charlie” Daniels is an iconic influence on Southern rock, country, and bluegrass music as an American singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist; and

WHEREAS, Charlie Daniels’ multi-platinum, award-winning career spanned over fifty years, including Grammy Awards, Country Music Awards, Dove Awards, and induction into the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame; and

WHEREAS, Charlie Daniels was a proud Tennessean who loved his fellow citizens and the state’s rich history of music and culture, and supported efforts to help children in need, veterans, and the disabled members of our community; and

WHEREAS, Charlie Daniels exhibited the ideals of the Volunteer State through more than 40 years of Volunteer Jam concerts that celebrated both legendary musicians and young artists, and

WHEREAS, Charlie Daniels died on July 6, 2020, at the age of 83 in Lebanon, Tennessee, yet his songs and his service play on throughout our great state, our nation, and indeed, the world;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bill Lee, Governor of the State of Tennessee, do hereby proclaim August 18, 2021 as a Day of Recognition to honor the memory of legendary artist Charlie Daniels and encourage all citizens to join me in this worthy observance.

The 2021 Volunteer Jam will include performances by ALABAMA, The Marshall Tucker Band, Ricky Skaggs, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Chris Young, Randy Travis, Travis Tritt, Lorrie Morgan, Exile, Michael W. Smith, Big & Rich, Anthony Castagna, CeCe Winans, Gretchen Wilson, 38 Special, The Allman Betts Band, Cedric Burnside, Jenny Tolman, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Travis Denning, Johnny Lee, Rhett Akins, Scooter Brown Band, The SteelDrivers, Pure Prairie League and comedian Dusty Slay. The Charlie Daniels Band will also perform to honor its legendary frontman. SiriusXM’s Storme Warren will host. Buy tickets here.