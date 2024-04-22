3rd Annual “You Got Gold: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine” Set

The Prine Family will present the third annual “You Got Gold: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine” this October in Nashville, with shows at the historic Ryman Auditorium (October 9), The Basement East (October 10, Prine’s birthday) and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater (October 11). The three nights of shows will be followed by John Prine Community Day on October 12, which will feature a variety of community-focused activities (more details to come).

The celebration will once again benefit The Hello in There Foundation and feature performances by an array of surprise artists, honoring not only Prine’s esteemed career, but also the beloved community he built over the past 50 years.

Tickets for the three shows will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00am CT with general on-sale following this Friday, April 26 at 10:00am CT. Ticket details can be found at here.

Of the celebration, Fiona Prine shares, “It is such an uplifting experience to witness the ways that fans and the music community come together annually to celebrate John’s legacy, and to support the work of The Hello in There Foundation. We are excited this year to introduce some new ways for people to get involved through community volunteer projects and unique daytime activities over the four days in Nashville.”

Last year’s “You Got Gold” tribute raised over $200,000 for the Hello in There Foundation and featured performances by artists such as Tanya Tucker, Rita Wilson, Lukas Nelson, Zac Brown, Susan Tedeschi, Amanda Shires, BJ Barham, Rodney Crowell, Pat McLaughlin, John Oates, Kelsey Waldon, Tré Burt, Joy Oladokun, Katie Pruitt, Anderson East, Ruston Kelly, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Grace Bowers and Courtney Marie Andrews among many others.

Established by the Prine family, the work of the Hello In There Foundation is inspired by John’s simple song title, “Hello In There.” The Foundation aims to identify and collaborate with individuals and communities where people are marginalized, discriminated against or, for any reason, are otherwise forgotten.

Prine is a four-time Grammy-winner, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, a seven-time Americana Music Award-winner, a PEN New England Lyrics Award recipient and member of both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Since his debut in 1971, Prine released over eighteen albums and has had his songs recorded by Johnny Cash, Carly Simon, Bette Midler, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band and many others, while drawing effusive praise from Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, Roger Waters, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and more, who knew him as a smiling, shuffling force for good.

