Lyn Lapid Captures the Quiet Ache of Moving On With “casual crime”

NASHVILLE – Sometimes the hardest part of losing someone comes afterward, when everyday news arrives and the person you once told everything is no longer there to hear it. Lyn Lapid explores that absence on her new single, “casual crime,” following “one good thing” with another preview of her next musical chapter. The Filipino American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist brings a personal perspective to the space between missing someone and accepting that a relationship has run its course.

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On “casual crime,” Lapid traces the pull of an old connection and the emotional toll of returning to it in your thoughts. A restless internal dialogue leads to the chorus’s understated admission, “some things we’ll never talk about.” The line captures the unfinished business that can linger after a fallout, when life keeps moving but the impulse to reach for a familiar person remains.

Lyn says, “I wrote ‘casual crime’ about that strange feeling that comes after you’ve had a fallout with someone who used to mean a lot to you. Life goes on, but it’s strange to no longer be able to update that person on the small and big things that happen in your life. It’s bittersweet because you do still miss that person, but you realize there’s nothing to be done to have that person back in your life.”

Together, “casual crime” and “one good thing” introduce a forthcoming body of work that pairs Lapid’s candid songwriting with fresh electro-pop production. That direction builds on a musical identity already shaped by alternative R&B grooves, jazz phrasing, and pop melodies. Her lyrics remain the point of connection, finding meaning in the small shifts and private realizations that accompany growing up, falling in love, and learning when to let go.

The Maryland native first reached a wide audience in 2020 through viral ukulele covers on TikTok before establishing her own voice with songs including “Producer Man,” “When She Loved Me,” and the RIAA Gold-certified “In My Mind.” Her 2023 EP, to love in the 21st century, and its expanded edition, the epilogue, further developed that approach. Along the way, Forbes included her among its “AAPI Artists to Watch,” while Atwood Magazine called her an “exceptional artist-to-watch.” Her music has also drawn attention from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and other outlets, with support from artists including Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, BTS’ Jungkook, and SZA.

Lapid’s 2025 debut album, BUZZKILL, released through Mercury Records, and its deluxe edition, BUZZKILL (forever), brought that momentum into a full-length project. She followed with her BUZZKILL North American Headline Tour and joined Alex Warren on his Cheaper Than Therapy Tour, adding to earlier support runs with Eric Nam, Ricky Montgomery, and Claire Rosinkranz. With three sold-out nationwide headline tours and a Head In the Clouds Festival appearance among her live milestones, she has continued turning an audience built online into a presence onstage.

Her reach now includes more than 1 billion career streams and over 8 million followers across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Collaborations with mxmtoon, Whethan, Ruth B, and grentperez reflect the range of her musical interests, while her songs have found additional audiences through television and film. Kelly Clarkson covered “coraline” during a Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and “take me as i am” appeared in the opening title sequence of Lionsgate’s The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.

Beyond her own releases, Lapid has created opportunities for fellow AAPI performers through Ube Jams, the live series she launched in Los Angeles to spotlight artists from the community. That commitment to connection also runs through her songwriting. With “casual crime,” she gives voice to a particularly quiet kind of loss: having something to share, knowing exactly whom you want to tell, and understanding why you cannot.

casual crime

Verse A

I don’t wanna

Wanna beat up my brain tonight

Thinkin bout ya

If I could I would cut the lines

That lead me

Verse B

Back to ya

It’s a chemical killing me to go right

Back to ya

To ya

Chorus

I crashed my car and now the state of things is freaking me out

I threw those peaches out the fruit flies kept on flying around

I’m scared that everyone i love i’ll end up letting them down

some things we’ll never talk about

Post

it’s a casual crime

Verse A

I was heading out,

To the bar so I could get a drink

a gin and tonic down

Got a way of making me overthink..

And I go

Verse B

Back to ya

It’s a chemical killing me to go right

Back to ya

To ya

Chorus

I crashed my car and now the state of things is freaking me out

I threw those peaches out the fruit flies kept on flying around

I’m scared that everyone i love i’ll end up letting them down

… some things we’ll never talk about

Bridge

it’s a casual crime

Back to ya

It’s a chemical killing me to go right

Back to ya

to ya