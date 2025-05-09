2025 – 60th ACM Awards – WINNERS LIST

Lainey Wilson was the big winner with her win for ACM Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards. This marks her second year in a row winning the award, making her the third woman to win the award back-to-back (Taylor Swift in 2011 and 2012, Carrie Underwood in 2009 and 2010). This is also her third consecutive year winning ACM Female Artist of the Year and her second ACM Album of the Year win. Wilson’s win for ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year marks her first win in the category. Her four wins tonight bring her ACM Awards count to sixteen. When accepting her award for Female Artist of the Year, she thanked her fellow nominees for joining her on this “wild ride,” adding, “the girls are kicking down some barn doors—and I love it!”

ACM Award Winners List:

Entertainer of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Group of the Year

Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

Ella Langley

Male Artist of the Year

Zach Top

New Duo or Group of the Year

Red Clay Strays

Album of the Year Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company-label(s)

Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville

Single of the Year Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company-label(s)

“You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green; producer: Will Bundy; SAWGOD / Columbia Records

Song of the Year Awarded to songwriter(s)/publisher(s)/artist(s)

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson; songwriter: Josh Phillips; publishers: Warner-Tamerlane Publishing; Write or Die Music; Write the Lightning Publishing

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon

