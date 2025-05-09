2025 - 60th ACM Awards - WINNERS LIST
Lainey Wilson

2025 – 60th ACM Awards – WINNERS LIST

Lainey Wilson was the big winner with her win for ACM Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards. This marks her second year in a row winning the award, making her the third woman to win the award back-to-back (Taylor Swift in 2011 and 2012, Carrie Underwood in 2009 and 2010). This is also her third consecutive year winning ACM Female Artist of the Year and her second ACM Album of the Year win. Wilson’s win for ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year marks her first win in the category. Her four wins tonight bring her ACM Awards count to sixteen. When accepting her award for Female Artist of the Year, she thanked her fellow nominees for joining her on this “wild ride,” adding, “the girls are kicking down some barn doors—and I love it!”

ACM Award Winners List:

Entertainer of the Year
Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year
Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year
Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn

Group of the Year
Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year
Ella Langley

Male Artist of the Year
Zach Top

New Duo or Group of the Year
Red Clay Strays

Album of the Year Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company-label(s)
Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville

Single of the Year Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company-label(s)
“You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green; producer: Will Bundy; SAWGOD / Columbia Records

Song of the Year Awarded to songwriter(s)/publisher(s)/artist(s)
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson; songwriter: Josh Phillips; publishers: Warner-Tamerlane Publishing; Write or Die Music; Write the Lightning Publishing

Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Lainey Wilson

Songwriter of the Year
Jessie Jo Dillon

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Dylan Scott Officially A Billionaire

Chart-topper country hitmaker Dylan Scott was recently awarded with a Pandora Billionaire plaque, commemorating his …

Fender Guitar Announces The “Lost Paisley” Telecaster

﻿ Fender Musical Instruments has released the Limited Edition Brad Paisley 1967 “Lost Paisley” Telecaster, …