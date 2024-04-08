2024 CMT Award Winners

Collaborative video of the year

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton — “We Don’t Fight Anymore” — Winner

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel — “That’s Why We Fight”

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan — “Cowboys And Plowboys”

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block — “You, Me, & Whiskey”

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real feat. Lainey Wilson — “More Than Friends”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown — “Nothing Compares To You”

Old Dominion feat. Megan Moroney — “Can’t Break Up Now”

Female breakthrough video of the year

Ashley Cooke — “Your Place” — Winner

Anne Wilson — “Rain in the Rearview”

Brittney Spencer — “Bigger Than The Song”

Tigirlily Gold — “Shoot Tequila”

Male breakthrough video of the year

Warren Zeiders — “Pretty Little Poison” — Winner

Chayce Beckham — “23”

Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan — “Oklahoma Smokeshow”

CMT performance of the year

Jelly Roll — “Need a Favor,” from “2023 CMT Music Awards” — Winner

Amber Riley — “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” from “CMT Smashing Glass”

Bret Michaels and Chris Janson — “Nothing But a Good Time,” from “CMT Crossroads”

Carrie Underwood — “Hate My Heart,” from “2023 CMT Music Awards”

Cody Johnson — “Human,” from “2023 CMT Music Awards”

Dierks Bentley — “Drunk On A Plane,” from “CMT Storytellers”

Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter — “Thinking ‘Bout You,” from “CMT Campfire Sessions”

Hozier and Maren Morris — “Take Me To Church,” from “CMT Crossroads”

Kelsea Ballerini — “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO),” from “2023 CMT Music Awards”

The War and Treaty — “On My Own,” from “CMT Smashing Glass”

CMT Digital — First performance of the year

Scotty McCreery — “It Matters to Her,” from “CMT Stages” — Winner

Chase Rice — “Goodnight Nancy,” from “CMT Studio Sessions”

Dylan Scott — “Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover),” from “CMT Digital Campfire Sessions”

Nate Smith — “Whiskey On You,” from “CMT Studio Sessions”

Megan Moroney — “I’m Not Pretty,” from “CMT Digital Campfire Sessions”

Stephen Wilson Jr. — “Year to Be Young 1994,” from “CMT Studio Sessions”

The Castellows — “I Know It Will Never End,” from CMT Studio Sessions”

Duo/group video of the year

Dan + Shay — “Save Me the Trouble” — Winner

Brothers Osborne — “Nobody’s Nobody”

Old Dominion — “Memory Lane”

Parmalee — “Girl In Mine”

The War and Treaty — “Have You a Heart”

Tigirlily Gold — “Shoot Tequila”

Male video of the year

Jelly Roll — “Need a Favor” — Winner

Bailey Zimmerman — “Religiously”

Cody Johnson — “The Painter”

Hardy — “Truck Bed”

Jordan Davis — “Next Thing You Know”

Luke Combs — “Fast Car”

Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”

Female video of the year

Lainey Wilson — “Watermelon Moonshine” — Winner

Ashley McBryde — “Light On In The Kitchen”

Gabby Barrett — “Glory Days”

Kacey Musgraves — “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini — “Penthouse”

Megan Moroney — “I’m Not Pretty”

Reba McEntire — “Seven Minutes In Heaven”

Video of the year

Jelly Roll — “Need a Favor” — Winner

Cody Johnson — “The Painter”

Kelsea Ballerini — “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”

