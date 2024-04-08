2024 CMT Award Winners

Collaborative video of the year
Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton — “We Don’t Fight Anymore” — Winner
Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel — “That’s Why We Fight”
Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan — “Cowboys And Plowboys”
Justin Moore and Priscilla Block — “You, Me, & Whiskey”
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real feat. Lainey Wilson — “More Than Friends”
Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown — “Nothing Compares To You”
Old Dominion feat. Megan Moroney — “Can’t Break Up Now”
Female breakthrough video of the year
Ashley Cooke — “Your Place” — Winner
Anne Wilson — “Rain in the Rearview”
Brittney Spencer — “Bigger Than The Song”
Tigirlily Gold — “Shoot Tequila”
Male breakthrough video of the year
Warren Zeiders — “Pretty Little Poison” — Winner
Chayce Beckham — “23”
Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”
Zach Bryan — “Oklahoma Smokeshow”
CMT performance of the year
Jelly Roll — “Need a Favor,” from “2023 CMT Music Awards” — Winner
Amber Riley — “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” from “CMT Smashing Glass”
Bret Michaels and Chris Janson — “Nothing But a Good Time,” from “CMT Crossroads”
Carrie Underwood — “Hate My Heart,” from “2023 CMT Music Awards”
Cody Johnson — “Human,” from “2023 CMT Music Awards”
Dierks Bentley — “Drunk On A Plane,” from “CMT Storytellers”
Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter — “Thinking ‘Bout You,” from “CMT Campfire Sessions”
Hozier and Maren Morris — “Take Me To Church,” from “CMT Crossroads”
Kelsea Ballerini — “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO),” from “2023 CMT Music Awards”
The War and Treaty — “On My Own,” from “CMT Smashing Glass”
CMT Digital — First performance of the year
Scotty McCreery — “It Matters to Her,” from “CMT Stages” — Winner
Chase Rice — “Goodnight Nancy,” from “CMT Studio Sessions”
Dylan Scott — “Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover),” from “CMT Digital Campfire Sessions”
Nate Smith — “Whiskey On You,” from “CMT Studio Sessions”
Megan Moroney — “I’m Not Pretty,” from “CMT Digital Campfire Sessions”
Stephen Wilson Jr. — “Year to Be Young 1994,” from “CMT Studio Sessions”
The Castellows — “I Know It Will Never End,” from CMT Studio Sessions”
Duo/group video of the year
Dan + Shay — “Save Me the Trouble” — Winner
Brothers Osborne — “Nobody’s Nobody”
Old Dominion — “Memory Lane”
Parmalee — “Girl In Mine”
The War and Treaty — “Have You a Heart”
Tigirlily Gold — “Shoot Tequila”
Male video of the year
Jelly Roll — “Need a Favor” — Winner
Bailey Zimmerman — “Religiously”
Cody Johnson — “The Painter”
Hardy — “Truck Bed”
Jordan Davis — “Next Thing You Know”
Luke Combs — “Fast Car”
Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”
Female video of the year
Lainey Wilson — “Watermelon Moonshine” — Winner
Ashley McBryde — “Light On In The Kitchen”
Gabby Barrett — “Glory Days”
Kacey Musgraves — “Deeper Well”
Kelsea Ballerini — “Penthouse”
Megan Moroney — “I’m Not Pretty”
Reba McEntire — “Seven Minutes In Heaven”
Video of the year
Jelly Roll — “Need a Favor” — Winner
Cody Johnson — “The Painter”
Kelsea Ballerini — “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”
Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!