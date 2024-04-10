Lily Rose To Make Opry Debut May 11

Lily Rose is poised to mark a significant milestone in her career as she makes her debut at the historic Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, May 11. Rose will step into the circle the day following the release of her forthcoming EP Runnin’ Outta Time, arriving on Friday, May 10.

In a heartfelt announcement shared on social media, Rose reflected on her whirlwind journey, tracing back to her humble beginnings stocking shelves at the Opry Mills Mall as a young artist. “It all started in 2016 when I was stocking shelves overnight at this mall right here, trying to make my dreams come true,” shares Rose. “It’s called Opry Mills Mall because it’s next to the Grand Ole Opry, where I’m going to be making my debut on May 11.”

Rose’s rise to fame accelerated in 2020 with her now Gold-certified smash “Villain,” which led to a nomination for New Female Artist of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards, as well as recognition from GLAAD as their Outstanding Breakthrough Artist. The Grand Ole Opry debut announcement comes just weeks after plotting Runnin’ Outta Time: The Live Immersive Experience. Set to take the stage on the eve of her EP release at Nashville’s newly renovated Cannery Hall on Thursday, May 9, the one-night-only experience for fans and industry alike will showcase Rose’s dynamic headline-caliber performance and poignant storytelling in a perfectly blended musical and visual experience.

Last month, Rose released two new tracks from her upcoming EP, “True North” and “Parking Lot.” “True North” paints a vivid picture of her guiding light – her home state of Georgia, where her family still lives – while “Parking Lot” already proves to be a fan favorite in her live sets as the lyrics transport you to carefree moments of growing up, when everything centered around that small town gravel hub.

Since her breakout with “Villain” in 2020, the Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music / Mercury Records artist has built an international fanbase with songs “I Don’t Smoke,” “Remind Me Of You,” “Whatcha Know About That,” and more. Runnin’ Outta Time adds six more songs to her catalog with “The Goal,” “Back Pew,” “Parking Lot,” True North,” “Two Flowers,” and the title track, “Runnin’ Outta Time.”

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!