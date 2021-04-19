2021 Academy Of Country Music Awards Winner’s List

The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards were held tonight at Nashville most iconic venues Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Café. Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton hosted the event and Maren Morris led the way with five nominations. The big winner for Entertainer of the year went to Luke Bryan, who could not attend due to recently testing positive for COVID-19. See the full winner’s list below.
Entertainer of the year
- Luke Bryan — Winner
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
Female artist of the year
- Maren Morris — Winner
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
Male artist of the year
- Thomas Rhett — Winner
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Eric Church
- Chris Stapleton
Duo of the year
- Dan + Shay — Winner
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Group of the year
- Old Dominion — Winner
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- The Cadillac Three
- The Highwomen
New female artist of the year
- Gabby Barrett — Winner
- Ingrid Andress
- Tenille Arts
- Mickey Guyton
- Caylee Hammack
New male artist of the year
- Jimmie Allen — Winner
- Travis Denning
- HARDY
- Cody Johnson
- Parker McCollum
Album of the year
- “Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton — Winner
- “Born Here Live Here Die Here” — Luke Bryan
- “Mixtape Vol. 1” — Kane Brown
- “Never Will” — Ashley McBryde
- “Skeletons” — Brothers Osborne
Single of the year
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — Winner
- “Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
- “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
- “More Hearts Than Mine”— Ingrid Andress
- “The Bones” — Maren Morris
Song of the year
- “The Bones” — Maren Morris — Winner
- “Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
- “One Night Standards” — Ashley McBryde
- “Some People Do” — Old Dominion
- “Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton
Video of the year
- “Worldwide Beautiful” — Kane Brown — Winner
- “Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris
- “Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
- “Gone” — Dierks Bentley
- “Hallelujah” — Carrie Underwood and John Legend
Music Event of the year
- “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — Winner
- “Be A Light” — Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
- “Does To Me” — Luke Combs feat. Eric Church
- “Nobody But You” — Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani
- “One Beer” — HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
- “One Too Many” — Keith Urban, P!nk