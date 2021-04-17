WATCH: Charlie Worsham’s “Fist Through This Town”

Singer, songwriter and musician Charlie Worsham’s new song, “Fist Through This Town,” is out today via Warner Music Nashville. Watch the official music video—which above.

Produced by Jay Joyce and written by Worsham, Jeremy Spillman and Travis Meadows, “Fist Through This Town” expresses the anger, struggle, frustration and, ultimately, the love that Worsham has experienced throughout his career as an artist.

Reflecting on the song, Worsham shares, “I think we all go through those times when it feels like the world is against us, and that’s especially true for anyone who dares to chase down their dream. ‘Fist Through This Town’ fell onto the page late one solitary night in a little house I used to rent on Lillian Street. It was fueled by whiskey and a season of frustration, watched over by a painting of George Jones hanging on the wall, illuminated by the glow of hand-me-down lamps. ‘Fist’ was the first time I got that honest with myself about my anger. My hope is that this song can be rocket fuel for everyone else out there struggling to will a dream into existence.”