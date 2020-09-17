After a long wait we finally got to see the ACMs like we’ve never seen them before. The nominations list was announced on February 27 as the show was originally supposed to take place on April 5 in Las Vegas. The show had to be postponed due to the pandemic and they they were broadcast from three historic Nashville sites: the Ryman Auditorium, Bluebird Cafe and Grand Ole Opry House. The show, despite social distancing was amazing. Full winner’s list below.

2020 ACM Awards Winners

Entertainer of the Year

Winner (tie): Carrie Underwood

Winner (tie): Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Female Artist of the Year

Winner: Maren Morris

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Winner: Luke Combs

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

Winner: Dan + Shay

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Winner: Old Dominion

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Winner: Tenille Townes

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year

Winner: Riley Green

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]What You See Is What You Get – Luke CombsCenter Point Road – Thomas RhettGIRL – Maren MorrisHeartache Medication – Jon PardiWildcard – Miranda Lambert

Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] Winner: God’s Country – Blake Shelton

One Man Band – Old Dominion

Rainbow – Kacey Musgraves

Rumor – Lee Brice

What If I Never Get Over You – Lady Antebellum

Song of the Year

[Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)] Winner: One Man Band – Old Dominion

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde

God’s Country – Blake Shelton

Some Of It – Eric Church

Video of the Year

[Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)] Winner: Remember You Young – Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy

Producer: Dan Atchison

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

Director: Patrick Tracy

Producer: Christen Pinkston

God’s Country – Blake Shelton

Director: Sophie Muller

Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy

One Man Band – Old Dominion

Director: Mason Allen

Producer: Mason Allen

Sugar Coat – Little Big Town

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos

Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz

Songwriter of the Year

Winner: Hillary Lindsey

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] Winner: Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

Producers: Dan Smyers

Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

Dive Bar – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

Producers: Garth Brooks

Record Label: Pearl Records, Inc.

Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio

Record Label: Columbia Records

What Happens In A Small Town – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

