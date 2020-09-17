After a long wait we finally got to see the ACMs like we’ve never seen them before. The nominations list was announced on February 27 as the show was originally supposed to take place on April 5 in Las Vegas. The show had to be postponed due to the pandemic and they they were broadcast from three historic Nashville sites: the Ryman Auditorium, Bluebird Cafe and Grand Ole Opry House. The show, despite social distancing was amazing. Full winner’s list below.
2020 ACM Awards Winners
Entertainer of the Year
Winner (tie): Carrie Underwood
Winner (tie): Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Female Artist of the Year
Winner: Maren Morris
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
Winner: Luke Combs
Dierks Bentley
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Duo of the Year
Winner: Dan + Shay
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Winner: Old Dominion
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
Winner: Tenille Townes
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
New Male Artist of the Year
Winner: Riley Green
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] Winner: What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
GIRL – Maren Morris
Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Winner: God’s Country – Blake Shelton
One Man Band – Old Dominion
Rainbow – Kacey Musgraves
Rumor – Lee Brice
What If I Never Get Over You – Lady Antebellum
Song of the Year
[Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)] Winner: One Man Band – Old Dominion
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde
God’s Country – Blake Shelton
Some Of It – Eric Church
Video of the Year
[Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)] Winner: Remember You Young – Thomas Rhett
Director: TK McKamy
Producer: Dan Atchison
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
Director: Patrick Tracy
Producer: Christen Pinkston
God’s Country – Blake Shelton
Director: Sophie Muller
Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy
One Man Band – Old Dominion
Director: Mason Allen
Producer: Mason Allen
Sugar Coat – Little Big Town
Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz
Songwriter of the Year
Winner: Hillary Lindsey
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] Winner: Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
Producers: Dan Smyers
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
Dive Bar – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
Producers: Garth Brooks
Record Label: Pearl Records, Inc.
Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio
Record Label: Columbia Records
What Happens In A Small Town – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
