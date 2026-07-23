Grascals Announce New Album, Featuring Dolly Parton And Marty Stuart

Three-time GRAMMY nominees and two-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Entertainers of the Year The Grascals will release their new album, Not That Gone, on August 7 via Billy Blue Records.

The 11-track project marks the band’s first full-length release for the label and features guest appearances from Dolly Parton and Marty Stuart, while introducing bassist Kyle Perkins, who joined the group following the 2025 retirement of founding member Terry Smith.

Produced by The Grascals and Ben Isaacs, the album blends new material with the traditional bluegrass sound that has made the band one of the genre’s most respected acts. Among the highlights is “Broken Angels,” a collaboration with Dolly Parton that was co-written by Parton and Grascals guitarist Jamie Johnson.

“I’m really excited about our new album as it marks some new beginnings and reunites us with some old friends,” said mandolin player Danny Roberts. “Founding member and bass player Terry Smith retired in 2025 and though he is missed, we’re thankful to have Kyle Perkins playing on this record. It was also really special to be reunited with original Grascals fiddler Jimmy Mattingly, Dolly Parton bandmate Kent Wells and Dolly herself on the very special song ‘Broken Angels.'”

Johnson added that the project also gave him the opportunity to collaborate with several longtime musical heroes.

“I was grateful to write songs with Dolly Parton on ‘Broken Angels,’ Vince Gill on ‘Memories of Mother,’ along with heroes of mine Jerry Salley, Jim McBride and Darren Nicholson,” he said. “We can’t wait to share this music with everyone and bring these songs to life on radio and stage.”

The Grascals’ current lineup features Danny Roberts (mandolin), Jamie Johnson (guitar), Kristin Scott Benson(banjo), John Bryan (guitar, vocals), Jamie Harper (fiddle, guitar, vocals) and Kyle Perkins (bass).

The album arrives on the heels of four nominations for the 2026 IBMA Awards, including Song of the Year, Collaborative Recording of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for “Broken Angels,” along with a Banjo Player of the Year nomination for Kristin Scott Benson.

Not That Gone Track List

Dancin’ Girl Bend in the River Memories I Ain’t Missing I Can’t Stand Me Memories of Mother Little Sugar Creek Farmer’s Blues (featuring Marty Stuart) Not That Gone Katie Blythe That Girl Made a Wreck of Me Broken Angels (featuring Dolly Parton)

Recorded primarily at Ben’s Den Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, Not That Gone finds The Grascals balancing fresh collaborations with the harmony-driven bluegrass sound that has earned them multiple GRAMMY nominations and two IBMA Entertainer of the Year honors.

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!



