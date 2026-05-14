The Recording Academy’s 25th Annual Block Party Recap

Nashville’s music community gathered in a big way this week 5/12 as The Recording Academy’s Nashville Chapter celebrated its 25th annual Block Party at 6th & Peabody, delivering an evening packed with standout star performances, rising stars, networking and fun.

Hosted by the charismatic MŌRIAH, the annual event once again brought together artists, industry professionals, and fans for a celebration of creativity and community under the Nashville skyline. MŌRIAH kept the crowd energized throughout the night, while D.J. Smoke kept a beat going in-between acts.

Opening the show was Grammy “Next Gen Artist” MvkeyyJ, whose high-energy set immediately ignited the crowd. Blending sharp lyricism with infectious beats, the rising rapper brought a fresh and modern edge to the lineup while showcasing why he’s quickly becoming one to watch.

Singer-songwriter Denitia followed with a mesmerizing performance that blended Americana, indie-folk, and soulful introspection.

Country artist Sammy Arriaga shifted the energy once again with his signature mix of country swagger and modern influences. Arriaga wowed the crowd, closing his set with a cover of George Strait’s “The Chair” in español.

The evening’s headlining performances elevated the celebration even further. Contemporary Christian breakout artist Jamie MacDonald delivered a powerful and heartfelt performance. Shout out to her amazing background singers. I literally got chills with Jamie’s three part harmonies with those two.

Country icon Jo Dee Messina was next and reminded everyone why she remains one of Nashville’s most beloved performers. Her new album is the first in a decade and Nashville.com is looking forward to that. She ran through some fan favorites and couple sneak peeks at new songs. Her vocals were as powerful and energetic as they have ever been.

Closing out the night was one of Nashville’s fastest-rising stars, Stephen Wilson Jr., whose gritty vocals, raw storytelling, and genre-bending sound provided the perfect finale. Wilson’s emotionally charged performance captivated the audience and underscored why he has become one of the most talked-about artists in Music City.

Now celebrating 25 years, the Nashville Chapter’s Block Party continues to serve as more than just a music industry gathering — it remains a reflection of the city’s vibrant and evolving music culture. From hip-hop and Americana to country and Christian music, the event highlighted the diversity and talent that make Nashville the most important music community in the world.

–Jerry Holthouse

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!