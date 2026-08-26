Bailey Spinn Bringing Her Heavy Rock Energy To The Basement East

Rising rock powerhouse Bailey Spinn is heading to Nashville this fall, bringing her high-energy live show to The Basement East on Wednesday, September 16, as part of the METALICIOUS Tour with Scene Queen and Wargasm.

Spinn has quickly built a reputation as one of Gen Z’s most distinctive voices in rock and heavy music, combining the attitude of pop-punk with modern rock and increasingly heavier sounds. With more than 22 million followers and billions of views, she’s taking that momentum from social media to stages around the country.

The Nashville stop comes just weeks after the release of Spinn’s new single “start again,” arriving August 28.

Produced by rock hitmaker Scott Stevens, whose credits include Shinedown, Halestorm and Daughtry, “start again” pushes Spinn further into heavier territory. Snarling guitar riffs, thunderous energy and her emotive vocals give the track a harder edge while retaining the raw, unapologetic attitude that has become a signature of her music.

The song follows a string of explosive releases including “homicide,” “voodoo” and “critical,” setting the stage for what should be an intense night at The Basement East.

Bailey Spinn’s Nashville Show

Spinn will join Scene Queen and Wargasm for the Nashville stop of the METALICIOUS Tour, bringing three very different but equally aggressive takes on modern rock to one of Nashville’s favorite small venues.

For Spinn, the show comes at an exciting point in her evolution as an artist. While her early music established her within the pop-punk and alternative worlds, her newest material is embracing heavier guitars and a more aggressive sound.

That evolution is already evident in “start again,” which continues to expand the musical palette she’s been developing over the past several years.

From Viral Sensation To Rock Powerhouse

Spinn’s rise has been anything but traditional.

Her breakout debut album, loser, released in March 2025, quickly racked up millions of streams and introduced fans to her blend of Y2K-inspired rock, modern production and brutally honest songwriting.

Fan favorite “happy ending” has surpassed 13 million streams, with the song capturing much of what makes Spinn’s music connect with her audience—heartbreak, self-empowerment and individuality wrapped in infectious rock hooks.

Now, with new music pushing her sound in a heavier direction and a major tour bringing that music to audiences across the country, Bailey Spinn is proving that her online following is only part of the story.

The real test comes when the lights go down and the amps turn up.

And on September 16, Nashville gets to experience it firsthand.

Bailey Spinn at The Basement East

When: Wednesday, September 16

Where: The Basement East, Nashville

Tour: METALICIOUS Tour

With: Scene Queen and Wargasm

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