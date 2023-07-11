CMA Announces New Women’s Leadership Academy Class

The Country Music Association has announced a new class for its Women’s Leadership Academy. Selected through an extensive application process, the professional development program, in its second year, is an interactive group coaching experience for 15 high-performing, high-potential women leaders within Country Music.

Kicking off yesterday, July 10, the 15-week program will include an initial one-on-one coaching session to establish individual goals and set success measures, seven educational sessions as a group and group coaching sessions twice a month throughout the entirety of the program.

“After our inaugural year last year, we were blown away at the conversation, community and genuine connection that was born from this program,” says Tiffany Kerns, CMA Senior Vice President, Industry Relations & Philanthropy. “We were reminded that true leadership starts with developing a system of support across our business, and through the incredible women in this program, that’s exactly what we’ve seen happen. There was no doubt that we would continue this program, and I am thrilled to welcome this year’s impressive class of women.”

The new class of CMA’s Women’s Leadership Academy includes:

Courtney Allen (Senior Director of A&R, Concord Music Publishing)

Charlotte Burke Bass (Vice President of Nashville Operations, The Oriel Company)

Samantha Borenstein (Artist Manager, Sam I Am Entertainment)

Stephanie Davenport (Senior Director of A&R, Warner Music Nashville)

Halie Hampton Mosley (Vice President of Roster Operations, WHY&HOW)

Meg Kehoe (Head of Media, Sony Music Nashville)

Mallori Kirchenschlager (Business Manager, Luma Business Services)

Allison Laughter (Vice President of Digital, Marketing and Streaming, Red Light Management)

Kaitlyn Moore (Vice President of Marketing, mtheory)

Jessica Myers (Vice President of Rights Management, Big Machine Label Group)

Rachel Powers (Vice President, Messina Touring Group)

Kylen Sharpe (Agent, CAA)

Molly Shehan (Partner/Attorney, Milom Crow Kelley Beckett Shehan PLC)

Taylor Smith Tileston (Tour Manager, Little Big Town)

Heather Vassar (Vice President, EMPIRE)

Cohort members will walk away with an expanded network, a roadmap for career growth and improved leadership abilities. Session topics are expected to include leadership branding, imposter syndrome, establishing boundaries, managing conflict and stress, communication and leveraging influence.

Throughout the next 15 weeks, participants will be coached by expert executive coaches, Diane Watson, PCC, and Cory Colton, PCC, BCC, and will receive further insight surrounding increased self-awareness and how to use it strategically, confidence building and communicating effectively, managing inner criticism to unleash further potential, building a personal brand and networking successfully, as well as creating a better work-life integration by setting boundaries.