WATCH: Carter Faith Teams With Laci Kaye Booth And Baby Nova On “Pearl Handled Pistol”

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Rising country artists Carter Faith, Laci Kaye Booth and Baby Nova have joined forces on the fiery new track “Pearl Handled Pistol,” one of the standout songs from Faith’s newly released deluxe album, Cherry Valley Forever.

The trio also unveiled a cinematic music video directed by Lily Nelson and Chase Denton, bringing the song’s revenge-fueled storyline to life with a modern femme fatale twist. (watch above)

Written by Faith, Booth, Jessie Jo Dillon and Chris Tompkins, “Pearl Handled Pistol” delivers a bold mix of confidence, independence and sharp storytelling. Driven by the three artists’ distinct voices and rich harmonies, the song channels the fearless attitude of groups like The Chicks and Pistol Annies while carving out its own identity.

“When we wrote this song, I knew from the title it needed to feel like a woman standing in her own skin, drenched in confidence,” Booth said. “Baby Nova was the perfect voice and artistic presence to bring on.”

Nova called the collaboration a full-circle moment.

“I feel so honored to be pulled in on this track with Carter and Laci,” she said. “Carter was one of the earliest champions of my music, so getting to be part of Cherry Valley Forever is beyond special.”

“Pearl Handled Pistol” is one of five new songs featured on Cherry Valley Forever, the deluxe edition of Faith’s acclaimed debut album Cherry Valley. The expanded project also includes “Nothin’ Better To Do,” a collaboration with Wyatt Flores.

The release follows a landmark year for Faith, whose debut album earned an Academy of Country Music Album of the Year nomination—the first debut album to receive the honor in a decade, following Chris Stapleton’s Traveller.

Faith is currently on the road with Post Malone as part of his Big Ass Stadium Tour and is also scheduled to perform select dates this year with Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves and Shaboozey before launching her own Cherry Valley Forever Tour.

Look for Carter Faith 0n August 4th right here in Nashville at Grand Ole Opry House.

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