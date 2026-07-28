Rock the Ryman Returns This September

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Ryman Auditorium are bringing Rock the Ryman back to Nashville on September 1, celebrating the lasting connection between rock & roll and country music at one of Music City’s most iconic venues.

Now in its second year, the special concert will once again honor Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees who have performed on the historic Ryman stage, with each artist paying tribute to the musicians who helped shape their own careers.

Presented by Gibson and Gibson Gives, the evening will be hosted by John Oates, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 as one-half of Hall & Oates.

The first wave of performers includes Wynonna, Sam Bush, Devon Allman, ROME, Spencer Sutherland and YOLA, with additional artists expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The event is part of an ongoing partnership between the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Ryman that began when the venue was officially designated a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Landmark in 2022. The collaboration celebrates the Ryman’s role in the evolution of American music and the countless Hall of Fame artists who have performed on its legendary stage.

Fans visiting the Ryman this summer and fall will also find new additions to the venue’s permanent Rock Hall exhibit, including memorabilia from several legendary artists. New artifacts include Slash’s Gibson “Appetite for Destruction” Les Paul prototype, stage-worn clothing from James Brown, a silk crepe tunic worn by Etta James, Bob Dylan’s leather top hat and vest from 1987, and performance attire worn by Jerry Lee Lewis.

Tickets for Rock the Ryman go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, July 31.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit preservation efforts at the Ryman Auditorium while supporting music education and programming at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, making it a night that celebrates both the history and future of American music.

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