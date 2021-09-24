WATCH: Austin Burke’s “Wet Dream”

After garnering over 41 million views across social media and 1.3 million Spotify streams, Austin Burke released the music video to his double entendre single, “Wet Dream,” today. Produced by Burke’s wife, Lexy, a rising filmmaker, the video was shot at a picturesque lake in Kentucky.

“This music video was directed and filmed by my wife, Lexy. We got some friends together and went to my buddy’s lake house in Kentucky to shoot it. My vision for the video was to bring to life how light-hearted and fun the song really is,” shared Burke.

The song was produced by Brandon Day (Thomas Rhett, Plain White T’s, Jimmie Allen) and co-written by Burke, Joe Fox and Zack Dyer. Burke’s initial posts about the track captured candid and priceless reactions from his mom and grandma. Once released, “Wet Dream” hit the iTunes Top 5 All Genre Chart.

Phoenix native Austin Burke’s musical career began at three, when he sang the national anthem for the Diamondbacks and the Suns. At 19, Burke left behind dreams of playing baseball to pursue a career in country music in Nashville. He spent four years waiting tables, writing songs and saving enough money to record his debut single, “Sleepin’ Around.” The success of the song led to a contract with WME and the opportunity to open for numerous high-profile artists, including Vince Gill and Dierks Bentley. Burke is currently signed to a publishing deal with Home Team Publishing, a creative partnership amongst Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Virginia Bunetta and Warner Chappell Music.