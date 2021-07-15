WATCH: Anderson East’s “Hood Of My Car”

Anderson East’s new song, “Hood Of My Car,” is debuting today. Watch above. Of the track, East shares, “We tried to make a song that felt nostalgic on a personal level. I reached for the feeling of being a teenager again – being in love for the first time, the nerves, awkwardness of not feeling comfortable in your own skin yet and having every ounce of the future seeming just a moment away from your fingertips. The possibilities that the night sky brings and that our own piece of the heavens isn’t that far out of reach.”

“Hood Of My Car” is the third song unveiled from East’s new album, Maybe We Never Die, which will be released August 20. His third release for Elektra/Low Country Sound, Maybe We Never Die takes the Alabama born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter’s seductively vintage voice in a decidedly fresh direction. Collaborating once again with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb along with longtime bandleader and now co-producer Philip Towns, the 12 tracks flow together with an overarching sense of urgency but maintain distinct musical boundaries. The energy toggles between a hunger for vulnerability in togetherness and a clinging to solitude as a romantic self-defense. There is consternation with the speed and volume at which the world operates and solace to be found in the simple act of getting up and going.

Ahead of the release, East has shared two additional album tracks: “Drugs” and “Madelyn.” In celebration of the new music, East recently performed a special full-band livestream concert and will return to the stage this fall with his extensive “Maybe We Never Die” headline tour. Upcoming stops include Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium (two nights, one sold-out). Buy tickets here.

Reflecting on the new album, East shares, “I wanted to create something unique with this record. A piece of music, that as a whole, knew where its footing was but yet still attempted to see what was behind the curtains. I’m very proud of what it took to make and its ultimate outcome. I am very grateful to the wonderfully talented humans that lent their gifts to make it what it is.”

Maybe We Never Die is East’s first new music since 2018’s breakthrough album, Encore, which featured the Grammy-nominated #1 AAA radio single, “All On My Mind.”