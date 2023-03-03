Tin Pan South Tickets On Sale Tomorrow!

The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), will present Tin Pan South this year on Tuesday, March 28, through Saturday, April 1, 2023. The Nashville staple, that was recently nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Award for Best Music Festival, will take over ten stages across Music City in many of the most popular and hottest venues. Locations include: 3rd & Lindsley, Analog at Hutton Hotel, The Bluebird Cafe, Commodore Grille, Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole, Hard Rock Café Nashville, The Lounge at City Winery, The Listening Room, Live Oak, and at The Vinyl Lounge.

The 2023 Tin Pan South line-up will be revealed and week-long passes will go on sale tomorrow March 3rd at 10 AM CST at www.tinpansouth.com. Pricing is $145 for NSAI members and $175 for general public. Passes typically sell out so set your alarms! There will be a cash line at every show for those looking to attend on an individual basis – availability will be based on venue capacity and admission is not guaranteed.