LISTEN: Bellamy Brothers & Gene Watson, “Forever Ain’t Long Enough”

The Bellamy Brothers and Gene Watson have joined together for a cover of the duo’s “Forever Ain’t Long Enough.” Originally released in 1990 on the Bellamy Brothers’ 14th studio album, Reality Check, this beloved song is now being reintroduced to fans as a powerful duet, given a fresh new twist with the addition of Gene Watson’s vocals. For David Bellamy, the song holds a special significance as he explains, “I wrote the song in the style of real classic country. I wanted it to sound like something that came from the Countrypolitan era, and of course, everlasting love is a favorite subject of every songwriter.”

Working with the “Love in the Hot Afternoon” singer then made sense, given their shared admiration for classicism within the country genre. “Having Gene duet with us on the song was a dream come true,” David shares. “He’s one of the few real classic country singers that understands songs like this.” Watson himself says he “was flattered” to be tapped for the new rendition, and adds that he appreciates how it feels like “real country music.”

