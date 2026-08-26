The Stars Remember Dolly Parton

The news of Dolly Parton’s death has sent shockwaves through the music world, with artists, friends and fellow entertainers taking to social media to remember a woman whose influence reached far beyond country music. From Nashville legends and longtime collaborators to generations of artists inspired by her songs, kindness and unmistakable spirit, these stars are sharing their memories and paying tribute to the life and legacy of one of music’s most beloved icons. Musical friends and colleagues of Parton released the following statements:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, Dolly Parton. One of the most extraordinary musical experiences of my life was recording with her. The world is a poorer place without her.” –Linda Ronstadt

“She was the blueprint, head and shoulders above anyone that came before her and all those of us that have come after. Everything she did, she did it with kindness, grace, and that famous wit and smile. It’s been hard to not be in tears all day. There will never be another Dolly Parton.” –Tim McGraw

“Dolly Parton had a way of making everyone feel special, and seen, and welcomed, and as if you were old friends. I will miss her heart and her voice as I am sure millions will. What an incredible gift and talent she was and still is with an amazing catalogue of art she has left behind for all of us.” –Kelly Clarkson

“We are all crushed here at our house. One of the most beautiful sounds I’ve ever heard was when Dolly and I sang that last note of ‘I Will Always Love You’ the year we performed it on the CMA Awards.” (1995)

-Vince Gill

“I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship. I’m honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully.” –Beyoncé

“Getting to know Dolly was life-changing, but not just for me. For everyone. She seemed immortal. And in the spirit of what we sang together on this song, I believe she is. It won’t be the same down here without you, Dolly. But what a legacy of goodness and art you leave for all of us. Goodbye hero. We will always love you.”

–Brad Paisley

“I have so many moments and memories with Dolly, it’s hard to know where to start. Like every little boy, I grew up loving Dolly Parton. She was a part of our lives, on our TV’s, right in our living rooms.

In 1992, I’ll never forget walking into her dressing room to apologize for all the tabloid stories which claimed I was having an affair with her. In true Dolly fashion, she just looked at me, winked and said, “Honey, this trash sells records!”

Dolly recently sent me a beautiful message, telling me she loved me with her whole heart. I will always love her in the same way ….. with my whole heart … and I always will.”

– Billy Ray Cyrus



“My admiration for Dolly is as high as it can go. She was a one-of-a-kind entertainer. She did it all and did it great! I thank God for Dolly Parton.” -Randy Owen / ALABAMA

“Today the world has lost a friend, but heaven has gained a beloved daughter. Dolly was one of the most loving and caring souls I have ever met. I had known who she was for many years, but really got to know her when we did some studio work together. I got to know her love for music, her love for the poor, and her love for Jesus! Dolly was born to shine her light in the darkness, and today she woke up in that magnificent light that she was given to shine in this world. There has never been any one like her in our lifetime, but good seed brings forth good fruit. And I pray that the Lord would give us many more people like Dolly who would shine His light into the world where hurting people are. Well done good and faithful sister!” -Ricky Skaggs

“I’m so sorry to hear of the passing of the one and only Dolly. She was one-of-a-kind and I’ve known her since she first came to town in 1965, and Fred Foster had me produce her first records. What talent!” -Ray Stevens “She was something else. There will never be another one like her, and we’ll all miss her. Everybody I know loved Dolly, including me. She was one of the very greatest.” -John Anderson “And Then There Was Dolly. That’s pretty much all that needs to be said. After all, Dolly pretty much summed up everything when she wrote ‘Coat Of Many Colors’ and ‘I Will Always Love You.’ My condolences to the world that is in mourning as of this morning. Lovingly from Brother Steve and Brother Rudy and me.” -Larry Gatlin

“Since I was a little girl, Dolly set the bar. Always the smartest, talented, glamorous, generous, luminous person in the room. I’m sure she’d laugh that off… she never seemed to take herself or things too seriously, except when it came to her art, her charity and philanthropy, and letting people know in no uncertain terms who she gave thanks to for her gifts. God infused, God inspired, God propelled. To hear her sing live in a room without a microphone was to have the hair stand up on the back of your neck. I had the thrill of that at my home, and well, I’ll say it again: God’s E.Q. She never forgot where she came from; she just was an endless well of creativity. I sat in a parking lot a couple of years back and played my sister ‘Down from Dover,’ which she had somehow missed growing up. We sat there in the car and bawled. I just could go on and on. There’s a Dolly-shaped hole in so many hearts today, mine included. Her work here was done. She’s gone home.” -Pam Tillis

“It’s a different world now. It seems like our foundation is crumbling and there’s nothing to replace it with. I will always love you, Dolly.” -Mark Chesnutt

“I met Dolly at a record executive’s party once. She was very nice and sweet. Iconic is the appropriate word. I will always love you, Dolly.” -Doug Gray / The Marshall Tucker Band “Heartbroken, and I love her. I am absolutely going to miss her. She was always so sweet to me. God bless her. Heaven has added a great one today.” -Sammy Kershaw “The Daniels family is devastated to hear of the passing of a genuine American institution, Dolly Parton. Her impact on music – not just country – entertainment and pop culture in general is unparalleled. Prayers to her family, friends and her multitude of grieving fans. Rest in Peace, Dolly. You can never be replaced. I’m sure a certain fiddle player was one of many who welcomed you into the heavenly band.” -Charlie Daniels, Jr. “We have lost an angel. The world has been blessed to experience her talent, her joy, her kindness and goodness. Dolly was the best! What a legacy she has left!” -Anne Murray “It would take a lifetime to express the love and gratitude I have for Dolly Parton. She was a true friend and mentor, even making a trip from Nashville to Greentop, Missouri when I had a life threatening illness. She said, ‘I had to make sure you were okay myself.’ Her work ethic was unmatched, and although she was a world icon, she was as down to earth as your next door neighbor. I will ALWAYS love you, Dolly!!” -Rhonda Vincent “This is a serious end to an era of great music, fun outfits, butterflies, and great songwriting from a woman’s perspective. She was an idol to so many of us. Women of country music wanted to be Dolly and so did I. God Bless her, always. We have secrets we’ve kept for years, that only Dolly and I knew, that I wouldn’t trade for anything. Dolly, I will always love you.” -Lorrie Morgan “Hearing the news about Dolly made me sick at my stomach. I’ve been concerned for a while but I knew she was pretty private these days, so it does seem sudden and abrupt. She was the queen, we all know it, so what else is there to say. We lost our queen and it’s a terribly sad day for all who revered her and her talents. I had some very special moments with Dolly and she was quick-witted and brilliant with the most contagious personality on earth. She made me laugh on several occasions, and good laughs are hard to come by. It feels like a part of me has gone on ahead, but she left us with so much. I am sad, but I am also faithful in the fact that she will have an incredible final reward. It won’t be the same without Dolly, but we all know where she is, and if we follow her example we will be a part of the big reunion.” -Darryl Worley “If anybody was ever born to be an entertainer, it was her. And not only was she a natural on stage in front of an audience, she was a fantastic songwriter. And since songwriting has always been where my heart was, I had an intense respect for her for that. So I guess I’ll join the world today in shedding a tear. Go rest high, Dolly. I know our Lord welcomed you home this morning. WE WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU.” -Mike McGuire / Shenandoah “Dolly was one-of-a-kind from every direction. A treasure that will be sorely missed. She was always so gracious and kind to me every time I was around her. She was always a giver and gave her time, money, and all her resources to all walks of life. Being a part of her telethon for her hometown area in the Smoky Mountains after the fires will always be a highlight! Perfect example of how she always showed up when it mattered. Rest high, Ms. Parton.” -Tim Rushlow / The Frontmen “Dolly was a kind, caring, generous human being. It will be strange living in a world without her in it. I had the joy and privilege of recording with her in the 90s, and I will always treasure that experience and every moment I ever spent with her. To say a cliche like ‘her legacy will live on,’ is a massive understatement. There will never be anyone like her. May God bless her eternal soul.” -Collin Raye “I am tremendously saddened at hearing of the passing of Dolly Parton! She is as iconic to the world as the game of baseball! From her music, to film, and writings, she has touched every life in this world and I feel fortunate to have been alive to witness her beautiful life!

Go rest high.” -Chris Cagle



“Lord, we thank You for letting us borrow Dolly Parton here on earth. Dolly was there with us from nearly day one and our mighty God saw fit to bring her back to us again last year. We are so grateful that Dolly wrote ‘Broken Angels’ with Jamie, recorded the song with us and even did a video. We know she didn’t feel great, but she did that for us because she loved us… and we loved her. The memories we made with Dolly are priceless and we will remember what she told us each night before the curtain opened, ‘love them with all your heart and they will love you back.’” -The Grascals “I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear of Dolly’s passing! I only ever met her once, but she has been a part of my life since my childhood and I can’t imagine this world without her in it. What a talent! What a lady! And what a human being! But as much as I loved her music and singing and writing, not to mention the fact that she recorded one of my songs, it was her humanity that moved me most. The world lost a great one today!” -Jeff Bates “Nobody sang a love song quite like she did. Like everyone else, I was in love with her too. Sleep well.”

-Billy Dean “Dolly Parton was without question one of the most talented, charming, attractive, and musical personalities ever to come from Nashville, Tennessee and the country music community. If anyone ever stood a chance of uniting our country, she was it. A beautiful soul inside and out. She will be missed.” -Henry Paul / BlackHawk & The Outlaws – James Woods Rest in Peace, Dolly” “Dolly Parton was a light. That’s the only thing that I can say. Her spirit and her smile were infectious. Every time I saw her performing, I knew I was gonna leave that place uplifted. Rest in peace, Dolly. We’re losing our southern women, and you were the embodiment of someone that was appreciative and proud of where you came from. You made a huge difference in the life of so many people, and I, for one, am so sad to see you go, but you’re not gonna be forgotten. Not by a long shot.” – John Ford Coley “There are no words to describe the sadness that I am feeling hearing that Dolly has died today. We were dear friends from the Pigeon Forge days to touring together, and at every instance she was a total pro and a class act. I know people will be asking what I will miss the most about her, and that would be her loving laugh, sense of humor, and one of the most incredible voices I’ve ever heard. Now that voice will be heard in heaven as she joins the angel choir. I will miss you, Dolly. You will forever be in my heart, and if there’s one thing I know for sure, you can’t make old friends. RIP till I see you again.” – T.G. Sheppard “Dolly was such an inspiration to me as a young girl. I wanted to be like her and chose to hone in on my skills as a singer and songwriter because of her. I even chose to sing two of her songs on Star Search and was thrilled when she called me on stage at the Opry to acknowledge my performances and thank me for singing her songs. I loved her business sense and have taken a few pages out of her playbook through the years. What a force of nature she was and will continue to be. I will always love you, Dolly, and rest assured that the world is a better place because you were born.” – Kelly Lang “Dolly was one of the most talented and sweetest individuals ever. There will never be another like her.” – Moe Bandy “One thing we all have in common is our love for Dolly Parton. We were all fortunate to bear witness to her kindness, honesty, wittiness, and incredible musical talent. She brought joy and respect into every interaction, caring for and loving everyone. Dolly, I will always love you!” – John Berry “Dolly was an absolute angel here on Earth, and now she’s an angel in heaven. Her Spirit will shine forever.” – Lacy J. Dalton “I’ll never forget the first time I met Dolly backstage at the CMA Awards. She has been such an inspiration and example to so many of us. “I Will Always Love You” was my encore song for many years. There will never be another Dolly Parton. Her extraordinary talent, her heart, her humor, her generosity, and the way she has touched generations of people are truly one of a kind. What a life. What a legacy. And what a gift she has been to all of us.” – Michelle Wright “There will never be another Dolly Parton in this world. She was one of a kind. This is a sad, sad day.” – Johnny Lee



– Leon Everette “My heart is deeply saddened by the passing of Dolly Parton. Knowing Dolly, there’s just so much I could say. She was more than a country music legend to all of us artists and fans. She was a shining example of faith, kindness, generosity, and love, and as she always said, what you see is what you get. My prayers are with her family and friends. I know Heaven has welcomed home a true Tennessee Angel. Love you, Dolly.” “There are no words to describe how important Dolly Parton and her career have been to country music and music in general. When you mention the name Dolly Parton, the word “icon” immediately comes to mind. She was an inspiration to so many, and we would like to keep her fans and family in our prayers during this great time of loss. Dolly was a true American treasure who came from the hills of Tennessee and rose to become one of the biggest stars of our time. Dolly, thank you for the memories, and thank you for teaching us all that if you believe in what you do and work hard enough, the sky is the limit. Love you forever.” – The Malpass Brothers

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