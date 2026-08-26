The Stars Remember Dolly Parton

The news of Dolly Parton’s death has sent shockwaves through the music world, with artists, friends and fellow entertainers taking to social media to remember a woman whose influence reached far beyond country music. From Nashville legends and longtime collaborators to generations of artists inspired by her songs, kindness and unmistakable spirit, these stars are sharing their memories and paying tribute to the life and legacy of one of music’s most beloved icons. Musical friends and colleagues of Parton released the following statements:
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, Dolly Parton. One of the most extraordinary musical experiences of my life was recording with her. The world is a poorer place without her.” –Linda Ronstadt
“She was the blueprint, head and shoulders above anyone that came before her and all those of us that have come after. Everything she did, she did it with kindness, grace, and that famous wit and smile. It’s been hard to not be in tears all day. There will never be another Dolly Parton.” –Tim McGraw
“Dolly Parton had a way of making everyone feel special, and seen, and welcomed, and as if you were old friends. I will miss her heart and her voice as I am sure millions will. What an incredible gift and talent she was and still is with an amazing catalogue of art she has left behind for all of us.” –Kelly Clarkson
“We are all crushed here at our house. One of the most beautiful sounds I’ve ever heard was when Dolly and I sang that last note of ‘I Will Always Love You’ the year we performed it on the CMA Awards.” (1995)
-Vince Gill
“I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship. I’m honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully.” –Beyoncé
“Getting to know Dolly was life-changing, but not just for me. For everyone. She seemed immortal. And in the spirit of what we sang together on this song, I believe she is. It won’t be the same down here without you, Dolly. But what a legacy of goodness and art you leave for all of us. Goodbye hero. We will always love you.”
–Brad Paisley
“I have so many moments and memories with Dolly, it’s hard to know where to start. Like every little boy, I grew up loving Dolly Parton. She was a part of our lives, on our TV’s, right in our living rooms.
In 1992, I’ll never forget walking into her dressing room to apologize for all the tabloid stories which claimed I was having an affair with her. In true Dolly fashion, she just looked at me, winked and said, “Honey, this trash sells records!”
Dolly recently sent me a beautiful message, telling me she loved me with her whole heart. I will always love her in the same way ….. with my whole heart … and I always will.”
– Billy Ray Cyrus
“My admiration for Dolly is as high as it can go. She was a one-of-a-kind entertainer. She did it all and did it great! I thank God for Dolly Parton.” -Randy Owen / ALABAMA
“It’s a different world now. It seems like our foundation is crumbling and there’s nothing to replace it with. I will always love you, Dolly.” -Mark Chesnutt
Go rest high.” -Chris Cagle
“Lord, we thank You for letting us borrow Dolly Parton here on earth. Dolly was there with us from nearly day one and our mighty God saw fit to bring her back to us again last year. We are so grateful that Dolly wrote ‘Broken Angels’ with Jamie, recorded the song with us and even did a video. We know she didn’t feel great, but she did that for us because she loved us… and we loved her. The memories we made with Dolly are priceless and we will remember what she told us each night before the curtain opened, ‘love them with all your heart and they will love you back.’” -The Grascals
-Billy Dean
“Dolly Parton was a light. That’s the only thing that I can say. Her spirit and her smile were infectious. Every time I saw her performing, I knew I was gonna leave that place uplifted. Rest in peace, Dolly. We’re losing our southern women, and you were the embodiment of someone that was appreciative and proud of where you came from. You made a huge difference in the life of so many people, and I, for one, am so sad to see you go, but you’re not gonna be forgotten. Not by a long shot.” – John Ford Coley
“There are no words to describe the sadness that I am feeling hearing that Dolly has died today. We were dear friends from the Pigeon Forge days to touring together, and at every instance she was a total pro and a class act. I know people will be asking what I will miss the most about her, and that would be her loving laugh, sense of humor, and one of the most incredible voices I’ve ever heard. Now that voice will be heard in heaven as she joins the angel choir. I will miss you, Dolly. You will forever be in my heart, and if there’s one thing I know for sure, you can’t make old friends. RIP till I see you again.” – T.G. Sheppard
“Dolly was such an inspiration to me as a young girl. I wanted to be like her and chose to hone in on my skills as a singer and songwriter because of her. I even chose to sing two of her songs on Star Search and was thrilled when she called me on stage at the Opry to acknowledge my performances and thank me for singing her songs. I loved her business sense and have taken a few pages out of her playbook through the years. What a force of nature she was and will continue to be. I will always love you, Dolly, and rest assured that the world is a better place because you were born.” – Kelly Lang
“Dolly was one of the most talented and sweetest individuals ever. There will never be another like her.” – Moe Bandy
“One thing we all have in common is our love for Dolly Parton. We were all fortunate to bear witness to her kindness, honesty, wittiness, and incredible musical talent. She brought joy and respect into every interaction, caring for and loving everyone. Dolly, I will always love you!” – John Berry
“Dolly was an absolute angel here on Earth, and now she’s an angel in heaven. Her Spirit will shine forever.” – Lacy J. Dalton
“I’ll never forget the first time I met Dolly backstage at the CMA Awards. She has been such an inspiration and example to so many of us. “I Will Always Love You” was my encore song for many years. There will never be another Dolly Parton. Her extraordinary talent, her heart, her humor, her generosity, and the way she has touched generations of people are truly one of a kind. What a life. What a legacy. And what a gift she has been to all of us.” – Michelle Wright
“There will never be another Dolly Parton in this world. She was one of a kind. This is a sad, sad day.” – Johnny Lee
“My heart is deeply saddened by the passing of Dolly Parton. Knowing Dolly, there’s just so much I could say. She was more than a country music legend to all of us artists and fans. She was a shining example of faith, kindness, generosity, and love, and as she always said, what you see is what you get. My prayers are with her family and friends. I know Heaven has welcomed home a true Tennessee Angel. Love you, Dolly.” – Leon Everette
“There are no words to describe how important Dolly Parton and her career have been to country music and music in general. When you mention the name Dolly Parton, the word “icon” immediately comes to mind. She was an inspiration to so many, and we would like to keep her fans and family in our prayers during this great time of loss. Dolly was a true American treasure who came from the hills of Tennessee and rose to become one of the biggest stars of our time. Dolly, thank you for the memories, and thank you for teaching us all that if you believe in what you do and work hard enough, the sky is the limit. Love you forever.” – The Malpass Brothers
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