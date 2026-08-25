Drake White Brings ‘Benefit For The Brain’ Back To The Ryman

Drake White is bringing “Benefit For The Brain” back to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on November 16 for its third installment, continuing a mission that has become deeply personal for the country-soul singer-songwriter.

Hosted, curated and headlined by White, the annual charity concert brings together music and community to raise money and awareness for organizations focused on mental and brain health.

After two consecutive sold-out nights at the Ryman, “Benefit For The Brain” continues to focus on three causes especially close to White’s heart: mental wellness for military members and veterans, particularly those affected by PTSD; brain health in children and adolescents; and innovative approaches to stroke recovery and neurological treatment.

All proceeds from the event will be distributed through White’s nonprofit, The Benefit For The Brain, to organizations working in those areas.

The lineup for the 2026 event will be announced at a later date.

A Night Of Music With A Mission

Last year’s “Benefit For The Brain” set a new fundraising record, surpassing the total raised by the inaugural event. The evening featured performances from White, Riley Green, Jon Pardi and Kassi Ashton, along with surprise appearances by Jessi Alexander and Randy Owen of Alabama.

The night also featured speakers addressing important issues surrounding brain health, research, advocacy, recovery and mental-health support.

The event introduced its first silent auction, featuring items including a Charlie Daniels-signed fiddle and an Old Dominion-signed guitar. The auction sold out completely.

White launched “Benefit For The Brain” in 2023, four years after suffering a life-changing medical emergency onstage in Roanoke, Virginia.

White suffered a stroke during the performance and was subsequently diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation, or AVM. He underwent seven brain surgeries performed by neurosurgeon Dr. Mericle.

With the support of his family, friends and fans, White fought his way back to performing and recording music. His experience also inspired a personal mission he refers to as “the battle between your ears.”

The first “Benefit For The Brain” sold out the Ryman and raised more than $250,000, with an all-star lineup that included Riley Green, Randy Houser and Jamey Johnson, plus surprise guest Colbie Caillat.

Drake White Launches Loblolly Fest

Before returning to the Ryman, White will bring another new event to his home state.

The inaugural Loblolly Fest is set for October 17 at The Bluff Amphitheater in White’s hometown of Hokes Bluff, Alabama.

The festival will feature performances from White, The Marshall Tucker Band, Randy Houser and Kassi Ashton, with proceeds benefiting The Benefit For The Brain.

The event represents a full-circle moment for White. He grew up just behind the amphitheater and remembers discovering the property while exploring the woods as a kid. Today, he’s a co-owner of the venue and is helping transform it into a destination for live music and community.

Tickets for Loblolly Fest are on sale now.

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