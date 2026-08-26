Concord Music Signs Nashville Artist-Songwriter Conner Moye

Concord Music Publishing has signed Nashville artist and songwriter Conner Moye to a worldwide publishing deal covering his current and upcoming projects.

The deal is effective immediately and marks the next chapter for Moye, a rising songwriter whose music combines traditional country storytelling with a contemporary indie-acoustic sound.

Originally from Raleigh, North Carolina, Moye developed an early passion for storytelling and grew up surrounded by country music. After graduating from Belmont University, he began building his career in Nashville and has collaborated with artists including Brandon Wisham, Nightly, Georgia Webster and Faith Hopkins.

Moye has developed a reputation for writing honest, emotionally charged songs that approach complicated subjects with a fresh perspective. His music draws from personal experiences and explores everything from childhood loss and alcoholism to romantic devotion.

“I’m incredibly grateful and honored to join the Concord Publishing family,” Moye says. “Songwriting, for me, has always been about connection and writing honest stories.”

He adds, “I can already tell that the family-like environment Concord provides is the right place for me to dive deeper into my development as a songwriter and artist. I’m especially grateful to Melissa Spillman and the entire Concord team for believing in me. I’m excited for what’s ahead and can’t wait to see what we create together.”

Over the past year, he released the acoustic single “Feel Twice” and has been teasing new unreleased music on social media, including songs titled “Unspoken” and “Give You Tomorrow.”

Moye also recently performed during CMA Fest in Nashville as part of the STEM and Concord Music Publishing Rooftop Roundup showcase on Broadway.

For Concord, signing Moye is about more than the songs he’s already written. The publishing company sees significant potential in what comes next.

Melissa Spillman, VP A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville, says Moye possesses a rare combination of songwriting ability, musicality and star power.

“It’s rare to find an artist and songwriter with such musical qualities as Conner,” Spillman says. “He has that star factor, that intangible quality that we all strive to find in our business, and the trajectory of his music is equally exciting.”

Spillman adds, “I am so happy to welcome Conner to the Concord family of artists and songwriters. He is exactly the kind of person we feel blessed to work with!”

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