Tim Montana & Friends American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot Returns To Nashville

Tim Montana is bringing the American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot back to Nashville September 28–29, with two days of music, competition, camaraderie and giving back to America’s military families.

The annual event, founded by the rocker, has become one of Nashville’s most unique charity gatherings, bringing together musicians, celebrities, athletes, veterans and industry leaders for a cause that hits close to home.

Now in its latest chapter, American Thread has raised more than $1.8 million since its inception for military families and veteran-focused nonprofits.

This year’s event will once again benefit Special Ops Xcursions, an organization that provides active-duty Special Operations warriors and their families with completely cost-free outdoor adventures.

Two Days Of Music, Competition And Giving Back

The American Thread weekend gets underway September 28 at Chief’s on Broadway, where guests will gather for an evening featuring live music, dinner and auctions.

The following day, September 29, the action moves to the Nashville Gun Club for a premier sporting clays competition.

While the lineup of special guests remains under wraps for this year’s event, American Thread has a history of attracting some serious star power.

Past participants have included Ed Roland of Collective Soul, Gavin DeGraw, Craig Morgan, Jerrod Niemann, Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top, Charlie Sheen, Rome of Sublime, Travis Pastrana, Lee Greenwood, Lee Brice, Aaron Lewis, Michael Ray, Tyler Farr, Steve Cropper, Colbie Caillat, Tracy Lawrence, Elvie Shane and Rob O’Neill, a veteran of SEAL Team Six.

More Than A Sporting Event

At its heart, American Thread is about much more than sporting clays.

The event raises money for Special Ops Xcursions and its mission of giving active-duty Special Operations warriors and their families opportunities to step away from the demands of military service and reconnect through outdoor experiences.

Those adventures provide time to strengthen family relationships, build camaraderie and decompress between deployments.

“American Thread is about bringing good people together for a great cause,” says Tim Montana. “We get to play some music, shoot some clays, have a hell of a good time, and most importantly, give back to the men and women who serve—and to the families who serve alongside them.”

Over the years, the event has developed into a unique meeting place for the Nashville entertainment community, veterans, athletes, business leaders and supporters who share a commitment to America’s military families.

And with more than $1.8 million raised, the event has already demonstrated what can happen when Nashville puts its collective talent and resources behind a good cause.

This September, American Thread returns with the same mission: shoot, celebrate and serve those who serve.

For more information, visit AmericanThreadShoot.com.

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