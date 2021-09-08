Tenille Townes Named CMA Foundation’s Newest Artist Ambassador

The philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association, the CMA Foundation, is continuing its efforts toward supporting equitable music education opportunities across the U.S. with the announcement of Tenille Townes as the non-profit’s newest Artist Ambassador. During her time as a CMA Foundation Artist Ambassador, Townes will visit Stewarts Creek Middle School in Smyrna, TN and Isaiah T. Creswell Middle Magnet School of the Visual and Performing Arts in Nashville, as well as two additional elementary schools in nearby Coffee County. Through these visits and other programming, the CMA Foundation aims to engage, equip and empower both students and educators through the healing power of music.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Tenille into the CMA Foundation Artist Ambassador collective,” says Tiffany Kerns, CMA Foundation Executive Director. “She has been such a valuable advocate for the CMA Foundation’s mission to provide equitable access to quality music education across the U.S., and we are grateful for the way she continues to use her voice to enhance and support these initiatives.”

“I truly am honored to be the new CMA Foundation Ambassador and to have the opportunity to be a part of the incredible work they are doing bringing music into the lives of kids out there,” says Townes. “Music is such a powerful force in this world and using it to make a difference in somebody’s life is the most important part about my dream and mission as an artist. I believe in the work that the CMA Foundation is doing so much. Music can completely alter the path of a young kid’s life for the better, giving a sense of purpose, belonging and a safe place to turn to. It still is that place for me, and it makes me so excited to think about so many young students having access to that.”

Townes joins the CMA Foundation’s Artist Ambassador group alongside Jimmie Allen, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Caitlyn Smith and Charlie Worsham who have all supported music education initiatives in ways that are unique and personal to them.