Sheryl Crow to Receive BMI Troubadour Award in Nashville

Nine-time GRAMMY® Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Sheryl Crow will be honored with BMI’s prestigious Troubadour Award on Monday, September 14, during a special celebration at BMI’s Nashville office.

The award recognizes songwriters whose work has made a lasting impact on American music and continues to inspire generations of artists and writers. The private event will feature special performances and tributes celebrating Crow’s remarkable career.

“Sheryl Crow is the pinnacle of songwriting excellence,” said Clay Bradley, BMI Vice President, Creative, Nashville. “She has inspired generations of songwriters with her honesty and musicianship while creating a blueprint for creators who are navigating authentic careers. BMI is proud to recognize the mark she has made on American music and her songs that have become part of our lives.”

With a career spanning decades and multiple musical genres, Crow has sold more than 50 million albums worldwideand established herself as one of the most influential singer-songwriters of her generation. Her catalog helped define the sound of ‘90s radio, blending rock, pop, country and Americana with sharp storytelling and an unmistakable voice.

Among her best-known hits are “All I Wanna Do,” “If It Makes You Happy,” “Strong Enough,” “Soak Up the Sun,” “Everyday Is a Winding Road,” and “My Favorite Mistake.” Her success on the Billboard Triple A chart is particularly impressive, with Crow holding the record for the most No. 1 singles by a female artist in the format.

Crow has been affiliated with BMI since 1991 and has earned a long list of honors from the performing rights organization, including the 1997 BMI Pop Songwriter of the Year award. Her songwriting catalog has also generated 12 BMI Awards for chart-topping songs and eight BMI Million-Air Awards, recognizing recordings that have surpassed one million broadcast performances.

The Troubadour Award places Crow among an impressive group of previous recipients, including John Fogerty, Billy F. Gibbons, John Hiatt, Robert Earl Keen, John Oates, John Prine and Lucinda Williams.

The Nashville celebration will take place on the eve of AMERICANAFEST, making the event something of a homecoming for BMI’s Americana community. The festival, which brings artists, songwriters, industry professionals and fans together throughout Music City, has become one of Nashville’s most anticipated annual events.

The BMI Troubadour Award event is sponsored by Caymus Vineyards, Gallagher Insurance, Green River Whiskeyand Patria Investments.

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