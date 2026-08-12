Full AMERICANAFEST Performer List Revealed

The full schedule for AMERICANAFEST has been revealed with numerous new showcases, panels and special events. Presented by the Americana Music Association, AMERICANAFEST will take place in Nashville on Sept. 15-19 across 50+ venues, showcasing more than 200 artists and bands, with nearly 300 events available for attendees. See complete list of official showcasing artists is included at the end of the release.
Additional AMERICANAFEST highlights include:
Business Conference: This year’s 50+ conference panels will feature a variety of topics including inside looks at the music industry, the impact of AI, and Continuing Legal Education. Plus, catch the Keynote Conversation between legendary songwriter Bernie Taupin and GRAMMY-winning artist Brandi Carlile.
Renée Fleming & Béla Fleck with the Nashville Symphony: For the fourth consecutive year, AMERICANAFEST is partnering with the Nashville Symphony to present a special performance at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Renée Fleming & Béla Fleck will take the stage with the Nashville Symphony. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Americana Music Foundation. This AMERICANAFEST special event is separately ticketed. Tickets can be purchased here. (7:30PM on Tuesday, September 15)
Tulsa Showcase at the Analog at Hutton Hotel: Tulsa, OK serves as the 2026 AMERICANAFEST Spotlight City. The special showcase on Thursday night features the artists, sounds, and best of Tulsa with a lineup that includes Kalyn Fay, Ramsey Thornton, Casii Stephan, Ken Pomeroy, and Johnny Mullenax. (7PM – 12AM on Thursday, September 17)
Brandy Clark Presents The Bird at The Bluebird: Brandy Clark Presents “The Bird” at the Bluebird Cafe. Due to limited seating, reservations are strongly encouraged for all guests and can be made via the Bluebird Cafe’s website at bluebirdcafe.com for a minimal service fee. Go to the AMERICANAFEST app for more details. (6PM on Thursday, September 17)
Relix Night at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville: Relix returns to AMERICANAFEST with incredible official showcases at Brooklyn Bowl. This year’s lineup includes Denitia, Hunter Metts, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, Jay Buchanan and Duane Betts. (7PM – 12AM on Thursday, September 17)
Musicians Corner at Centennial Park: Musicians Corner is a great way to spend an evening in Nashville. Enjoy outdoor music at the beautiful Centennial Park, featuring artisan vendors, food trucks, and Kidsville. This year’s AMERICANAFEST lineup includes Obed Padilla, INK, She Returns From War, and Jake Bugg. (5PM – 9PM on Friday, September 18)
Hooks, Lines & Singers: 30A Songwriters Presents: The 30A Songwriters Festival is a unique cultural event in the South Walton community in Florida – a destination known not only for its beautiful beaches, but also for its creative excellence. Join the festival’s production team at Analog at Hutton Hotel for a night of showcases with Michaela Anne, Benmont Tench, Abigail Rose, and Nicole Atkins. (7PM – 11PM on Friday, September 18)
Dualtone 25th Anniversary Showcase: Dualtone Records celebrates its 25th anniversary with a curated lineup to showcase its roster at The Basement East. Join the label for an evening of performances by Aubory Bugg, Abraham Alexander, Langhorne Slim, Futurebirds, Shakey Graves, The Brook & The Bluff, and Houndmouth. (7PM – 12AM on Thursday, September 17)
AMERICANAFEST at the Bluebird Cafe: AMERICANAFEST will proudly present songwriters in the round at the historic Bluebird Cafe. Thursday’s performance features Brandy Clark Presents “The Bird” at the Bluebird Cafe. Friday’s lineup includes Madeline Edwards, Meg McRee, Micah Edwards, and Lamont Landers. Saturday’s lineup, presented in partnership with SESAC, includes Miss Tess, Mary Bragg, and Ana Cristina Cash. Due to limited seating, reservations are strongly encouraged. Go to the AMERICANAFEST app for more details. (6PM on Thursday, September 17, Friday, September 18, and Saturday, September 19)
Full List of AMERICANAFEST 2026 Official Showcasing Acts:
Aaron Lee Tasjan *
Abbie McAllister
Abby Webster
Abigail Rose
Abraham Alexander
Alex Amen
Alex Lambert
Alicia Blue
Alicia Witt
Amelia Day
Amy Grant
Ana Cristina Cash
Andrea Bejar
Andrew Sa
Anna Graves
The Arcadian Wild
Arkansauce
Ashley Monroe
Aubory Bugg
Aubrie Sellers
August Ponthier
Austin Mackay
Avi Kaplan
Azure Ryder
The Band Loula
Bandits on the Run
barrett
Bebe Stockwell
Bella White
Ben Sollee
Benmont Tench
Billy Allen & The Pollies
Bob Sumner
Bobby Dove
Bolton Serunjogi
Boy Golden
Braden Lam
Brandy Clark
Breakfield
Brennan Wedl
Briscoe
Brit Taylor
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
The Brook & The Bluff
Brown Horse
Buddy Miller
Candi Jenkins
Casii Stephan
Chloe-Beth
Chris Pierce
Clover County
Coleman Jennings
Colin Lynch
Conrad Moore
Cordovas
Corey Parsons
Courtney Marie Andrews
Creekbed Carter Hogan
Crowe Boys
Dale Watson and His Lone Stars
David Newbould
Dee White
Denitia
Dillon Warnek
Drayton Farley
The Dreggs
Duane Betts
Eli Paperboy Reed
Ellery Harper
Elles Bailey
Emily Nenni
Emily Scott Robinson
Emma Andersen
Erin Enderlin
FORAGER
Frank Mastra
Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines
The Fretliners
Fruition
Futurebirds
GA-20
Gabrielle Hope
Georgia Harmer
Gloria Anderson
Grace Potter
Graham St. Clair Band
Hayden Blount *
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hollow Hand
Houndmouth
Howley
Hunter Flynn
Hunter Metts
Ian Moss
INK
Jack Blocker
Jackson and the Janks
Jackson West *
Jade Jackson
Jaimee Harris
Jake Bugg *
Jake Vaadeland
Jay Buchanan
Jeremy Ivey
Jess Williamson
Jess Woodland
Jesse Welles *
Jim Lauderdale
Jobi Riccio
John R. Miller
Johnny Mullenax *
Jonny Fritz
Jordan Smart
Josh Rouse
Joshua Hedley
Joshua Jensen
Judy Collins & Friends
Kalyn Fay *
Kathleen Edwards *
Katie Pruitt
Ken Pomeroy
Khatumu
King Lazy Eye
Kyle Tuttle featuring Darol Anger
Lamont Landers
Lance Roark
Laney Jones and The Spirits
Langhorne Slim
Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
The Last Revel
Laura Cantrell
Lee Roy Parnell
Leslie Jordan
Lilly Hiatt
The Local Honeys
The Lonesome Roses
Lorraine Nash
Madeline Edwards
Madison Cunningham
Maggie Rose
Maisy Owen
Marfa
Margaret Glaspy
Mary Bragg
Mattie Schell
Max Alan
The McCrary Sisters
Meels
Meg McRee
Melissa Ethridge
Micah Edwards
Michaela Anne
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Miss Tess
Miko Marks
The Montvales
Morgan Wade
MT Jones
Nathan Evans Fox
Next of Kin
Nick Shoulders
Nicole Atkins
Noah James
Nora Kenny
Obed Padilla
Olivia Wolf
Our Man in the Field
Ovven
Parker Millsap
Pieta Brown *
Rainbow Girls
Ramsey Thornton
Rita Wilson
River Shook
Roger Harvey *
Ruthie Foster
RYMAN
Sabine McCalla
Sam Sample
Sam Stoane
The Sentimental Gentlemen
Shakey Graves
Shane Guerrette
She Returns From War *
Slow Groove Kings
Sonny Landreth
Steve Poltz
The Suitcase Junket
Swamp Dogg
Sway Wild
The Sways
Sweet Petunia
The Takes
Teddy and The Roughriders
Tenille Townes *
Thomas Dollbaum
Tim Easton
Trippp
Tristan Trincado *
Two Runner
Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel
Uncle B *
Wells Ferrari
Wes Parker
Will Worden
William Matheny
Wyatt Ellis
Wynonna Judd
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