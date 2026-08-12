Full AMERICANAFEST Performer List Revealed

The full schedule for AMERICANAFEST has been revealed with numerous new showcases, panels and special events. Presented by the Americana Music Association, AMERICANAFEST will take place in Nashville on Sept. 15-19 across 50+ venues, showcasing more than 200 artists and bands, with nearly 300 events available for attendees. See complete list of official showcasing artists is included at the end of the release.

Additional AMERICANAFEST highlights include:

Business Conference: This year’s 50+ conference panels will feature a variety of topics including inside looks at the music industry, the impact of AI, and Continuing Legal Education. Plus, catch the Keynote Conversation between legendary songwriter Bernie Taupin and GRAMMY-winning artist Brandi Carlile.

Renée Fleming & Béla Fleck with the Nashville Symphony: For the fourth consecutive year, AMERICANAFEST is partnering with the Nashville Symphony to present a special performance at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Renée Fleming & Béla Fleck will take the stage with the Nashville Symphony. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Americana Music Foundation. This AMERICANAFEST special event is separately ticketed. Tickets can be purchased here. (7:30PM on Tuesday, September 15)

Tulsa Showcase at the Analog at Hutton Hotel: Tulsa, OK serves as the 2026 AMERICANAFEST Spotlight City. The special showcase on Thursday night features the artists, sounds, and best of Tulsa with a lineup that includes Kalyn Fay, Ramsey Thornton, Casii Stephan, Ken Pomeroy, and Johnny Mullenax. (7PM – 12AM on Thursday, September 17)

Brandy Clark Presents The Bird at The Bluebird: Brandy Clark Presents “The Bird” at the Bluebird Cafe. Due to limited seating, reservations are strongly encouraged for all guests and can be made via the Bluebird Cafe’s website at bluebirdcafe.com for a minimal service fee. Go to the AMERICANAFEST app for more details. (6PM on Thursday, September 17)

Relix Night at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville: Relix returns to AMERICANAFEST with incredible official showcases at Brooklyn Bowl. This year’s lineup includes Denitia, Hunter Metts, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, Jay Buchanan and Duane Betts. (7PM – 12AM on Thursday, September 17)

Musicians Corner at Centennial Park: Musicians Corner is a great way to spend an evening in Nashville. Enjoy outdoor music at the beautiful Centennial Park, featuring artisan vendors, food trucks, and Kidsville. This year’s AMERICANAFEST lineup includes Obed Padilla, INK, She Returns From War, and Jake Bugg. (5PM – 9PM on Friday, September 18)

Hooks, Lines & Singers: 30A Songwriters Presents: The 30A Songwriters Festival is a unique cultural event in the South Walton community in Florida – a destination known not only for its beautiful beaches, but also for its creative excellence. Join the festival’s production team at Analog at Hutton Hotel for a night of showcases with Michaela Anne, Benmont Tench, Abigail Rose, and Nicole Atkins. (7PM – 11PM on Friday, September 18)

Dualtone 25th Anniversary Showcase: Dualtone Records celebrates its 25th anniversary with a curated lineup to showcase its roster at The Basement East. Join the label for an evening of performances by Aubory Bugg, Abraham Alexander, Langhorne Slim, Futurebirds, Shakey Graves, The Brook & The Bluff, and Houndmouth. (7PM – 12AM on Thursday, September 17)

AMERICANAFEST at the Bluebird Cafe: AMERICANAFEST will proudly present songwriters in the round at the historic Bluebird Cafe. Thursday’s performance features Brandy Clark Presents “The Bird” at the Bluebird Cafe. Friday’s lineup includes Madeline Edwards, Meg McRee, Micah Edwards, and Lamont Landers. Saturday’s lineup, presented in partnership with SESAC, includes Miss Tess, Mary Bragg, and Ana Cristina Cash. Due to limited seating, reservations are strongly encouraged. Go to the AMERICANAFEST app for more details. (6PM on Thursday, September 17, Friday, September 18, and Saturday, September 19)

Full List of AMERICANAFEST 2026 Official Showcasing Acts:

Aaron Lee Tasjan *

Abbie McAllister

Abby Webster

Abigail Rose

Abraham Alexander

Alex Amen

Alex Lambert

Alicia Blue

Alicia Witt

Amelia Day

Amy Grant

Ana Cristina Cash

Andrea Bejar

Andrew Sa

Anna Graves

The Arcadian Wild

Arkansauce

Ashley Monroe

Aubory Bugg

Aubrie Sellers

August Ponthier

Austin Mackay

Avi Kaplan

Azure Ryder

The Band Loula

Bandits on the Run

barrett

Bebe Stockwell

Bella White

Ben Sollee

Benmont Tench

Billy Allen & The Pollies

Bob Sumner

Bobby Dove

Bolton Serunjogi

Boy Golden

Braden Lam

Brandy Clark

Breakfield

Brennan Wedl

Briscoe

Brit Taylor

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

The Brook & The Bluff

Brown Horse

Buddy Miller

Candi Jenkins

Casii Stephan

Chloe-Beth

Chris Pierce

Clover County

Coleman Jennings

Colin Lynch

Conrad Moore

Cordovas

Corey Parsons

Courtney Marie Andrews

Creekbed Carter Hogan

Crowe Boys

Dale Watson and His Lone Stars

David Newbould

Dee White

Denitia

Dillon Warnek

Drayton Farley

The Dreggs

Duane Betts

Eli Paperboy Reed

Ellery Harper

Elles Bailey

Emily Nenni

Emily Scott Robinson

Emma Andersen

Erin Enderlin

FORAGER

Frank Mastra

Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines

The Fretliners

Fruition

Futurebirds

GA-20

Gabrielle Hope

Georgia Harmer

Gloria Anderson

Grace Potter

Graham St. Clair Band

Hayden Blount *

Hiss Golden Messenger

Hollow Hand

Houndmouth

Howley

Hunter Flynn

Hunter Metts

Ian Moss

INK

Jack Blocker

Jackson and the Janks

Jackson West *

Jade Jackson

Jaimee Harris

Jake Bugg *

Jake Vaadeland

Jay Buchanan

Jeremy Ivey

Jess Williamson

Jess Woodland

Jesse Welles *

Jim Lauderdale

Jobi Riccio

John R. Miller

Johnny Mullenax *

Jonny Fritz

Jordan Smart

Josh Rouse

Joshua Hedley

Joshua Jensen

Judy Collins & Friends

Kalyn Fay *

Kathleen Edwards *

Katie Pruitt

Ken Pomeroy

Khatumu

King Lazy Eye

Kyle Tuttle featuring Darol Anger

Lamont Landers

Lance Roark

Laney Jones and The Spirits

Langhorne Slim

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

The Last Revel

Laura Cantrell

Lee Roy Parnell

Leslie Jordan

Lilly Hiatt

The Local Honeys

The Lonesome Roses

Lorraine Nash

Madeline Edwards

Madison Cunningham

Maggie Rose

Maisy Owen

Marfa

Margaret Glaspy

Mary Bragg

Mattie Schell

Max Alan

The McCrary Sisters

Meels

Meg McRee

Melissa Ethridge

Micah Edwards

Michaela Anne

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Miss Tess

Miko Marks

The Montvales

Morgan Wade

MT Jones

Nathan Evans Fox

Next of Kin

Nick Shoulders

Nicole Atkins

Noah James

Nora Kenny

Obed Padilla

Olivia Wolf

Our Man in the Field

Ovven

Parker Millsap

Pieta Brown *

Rainbow Girls

Ramsey Thornton

Rita Wilson

River Shook

Roger Harvey *

Ruthie Foster

RYMAN

Sabine McCalla

Sam Sample

Sam Stoane

The Sentimental Gentlemen

Shakey Graves

Shane Guerrette

She Returns From War *

Slow Groove Kings

Sonny Landreth

Steve Poltz

The Suitcase Junket

Swamp Dogg

Sway Wild

The Sways

Sweet Petunia

The Takes

Teddy and The Roughriders

Tenille Townes *

Thomas Dollbaum

Tim Easton

Trippp

Tristan Trincado *

Two Runner

Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel

Uncle B *

Wells Ferrari

Wes Parker

Will Worden

William Matheny

Wyatt Ellis

Wynonna Judd

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