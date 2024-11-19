Second Annual CaveJam Set For May 24-25

The String Cheese Incident returns to headline CaveJam, a two-day, two-stage festival at The Caverns over Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-25, 2025. Festival centerpieces include two nights with The String Cheese Incident, featuring three above-ground sets and a special late-night set in The Caverns’ renowned subterranean venue.

“Playing at The Caverns was one of the highlights of our summer tour,” says Michael Kang of The String Cheese Incident, “The amphitheater above ground was one of the coolest outdoor venues I’ve ever been to. When we descended into the cave is when it got truly magical and unique. Totally epic and unforgettable!”

Bill Nershi of the band added, “The outdoor amphitheater at The Caverns is beautiful, but when we played our show in the cave, you could really feel the energy. Truly magical.”

Full CaveJam Line-Up: The String Cheese Incident, The Infamous Stringdusters, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Armchair Boogie, BERTHA: Grateful Drag, Dizgo, Hayley Jane Band, The Headhunters, Jesse Roper, Pajamas, and Space Bacon.

Beyond the music, guests can take cave tours—including both guided walking tours for everyone and adventure tours with helmets and knee pads—or join yoga and sound bath sessions, bring their own instruments to participate in an open cave jam, and attend a couple of special workshops. There will also be activities for kids, making CaveJam a destination festival for the whole family.

“Now in its second year, CaveJam has become a signature springtime festival here at The Caverns,” says Joe Lurgio, The Caverns’ General Manager. “Our seasoned, music-loving team is dedicated to creating an unforgettable experience for both fans and artists, building on everything we’ve learned from our past events and festivals while always sprinkling in new festival magic everywhere we can.”

The Caverns is one of Nashville.com’s favorite Road Trips so we highly recommend you check it out. 555 Charlie Roberts Rd, Pelham, TN 37366 · 43 mi

