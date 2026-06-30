Billy Strings Announces New Album “So Much for Goodbyes”

Billy Strings has announced his highly anticipated new album, So Much for Goodbyes, arriving August 28 via Reprise Records. Along with the announcement, Strings has released the album’s latest preview, “Burn the Other End,” (listen above) written by Strings and Paul Hoffman, accompanied by an official music video.

Produced by Billy Strings alongside legendary producer T Bone Burnett, the 16-song collection is one of the most personal projects of Strings’ career. Written during a period of profound loss, the album serves as a tribute to his late mother, Debra Apostol, whose original artwork is featured on the album cover.

“I made this record to honor my mother,” Strings shared. “To notice and embrace this very significant period of grief in my life and make art from it. To turn my heartbreak into songs while using my guitar as a coping mechanism as I always have. It’s always been there for me to lean on through the hard times, and I figure it always will…until it’s my time to say goodbye.”

Known for blending bluegrass tradition with fearless musicianship, Strings explores themes of grief, healing and hope throughout the new record while continuing to push the boundaries of acoustic music. The album will be available on vinyl in black, wood grain and sun core editions, with production completed entirely in the United States. The records were pressed at Denver’s Paramount Pressing & Plating and mastered for vinyl by Jeff Powell at Take Out Vinyl in Memphis.

The announcement comes during another remarkable stretch for the Michigan native. Following a leg injury earlier this year, Strings will return to the stage this Thursday for a special appearance on PBS’ legendary Austin City Limits. The performance will stream live on ACL TV’s YouTube channel before airing as part of the show’s upcoming Season 52.

Later this summer, Strings will resume his extensive headlining tour with multiple-night runs in Boston, Portland and Denver, along with stops at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and more. He’ll also launch the inaugural Iona Freak Fair on August 28-29, featuring performances from Sierra Hull, Greensky Bluegrass and additional special guests.

The new album follows the massive success of Highway Prayers, which earned Strings his third GRAMMY Award and second consecutive Best Bluegrass Album trophy. The project debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales chart, becoming the first bluegrass album in more than two decades to accomplish the feat.

We’ve been following Strings since he was 17 and he continues to expand his reach beyond bluegrass through collaborations with artists including Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Willie Nelson, Primus and Tony Trischka, while maintaining the virtuosic guitar playing and heartfelt songwriting that have made him one of Americana’s biggest stars.

So Much for Goodbyes Track List

I’m One of Those Burn the Other End Carry Us Home Lay Me Down Lucid Daydream Mill Town Flood Live to Tell Bluewater Breakdown Light the Wall I Like Train Songs 10,000 Miles From a Friend Still I Crash I Wish I Wanted To Remember to Cry Wrestling an Angel Debra’s Waltz

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