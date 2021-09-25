Richard Lynch – Grandpappy

This week to our Nashville Pick is Richard Lynch and his single – Grandpappy.

From the pen of traditional country troubadour Richard Lynch, comes a personal look at his family tree. “Grandpappy” will have you feeling nostalgic for simpler times and great men that built this country from the ground up.

Faith, Family and Country…these three things are evident in just about every release from country chart-topper, Richard Lynch. The Ohio-based traditional troubadour has been churning out slices of Americana Pie for the better part of 40 years. With hits like “Back in 1953,” “Daddy’s Guitar” and “Cathead Biscuits,” Lynch has painted a portrait of simpler times, surrounded by real, honest, down-home country folk.

Lynch releases the latest single from his juggernaut album, My Guitar Drips Country. Paying homage to the patriarch of his family, “Grandpappy” tells the tale of his “east Kentucky kin” playing porch music on banjo and fiddle. The music gene passed down through the Lynch lineage, including Richard’s dad, country musician, Woody Lynch.

ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH: Over the past 3 decades, Richard Lynch has compiled a long list of country hits and chart-toppers on both domestic and international sales and radio airplay charts, including two #1 iTunes chart singles, multiple #1 New Music Weekly radio songs, #1 IndieWorld and Roots Music Report chart tracks and a Christian Music Weekly Top 20 single. Richard has been in Billboard Magazine, Taste Of Country, The Boot, CCM Magazine, Country Music People, and countless others. He has also appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV and more. He has recorded popular duets with legendary artists like Ronnie McDowell and Leona Williams, as well as Grammy Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard Lynch is a proud member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame and the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. Lynch is also the owner of Keepin’ It Country Farm in Waynesville, OH and co-founder of Love Tattoo Foundation that assists veterans.

