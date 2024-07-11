REVIEW: Cirque du Soleil Debuts “Songblazers” At TPAC

Last night Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville debuted “Songblazers” to media and members of the music industry at TPAC here in Nashville. Nashville.com was not disappointed as Cirque du Soleil has once again proven their unparalleled ability to innovate and enchant with the perfect combination of music, theatrics and acrobatics. The family friendly performance is a vibrant tapestry that weaves together the rich history of country music, featuring an impressive lineup of songs that span from 1867 to 2024. The performance showcased timeless classics like “Hello Walls,” “Crazy,” “Red Solo Cup,” “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” “Cattle Call,” “Copperhead Road,” “Freight Train,” “Working Man Blues,” “Tiger By The Tail,” “Follow Your Arrow” and more. Each song was brought to life through energetic acrobatics, stunning visuals, a little comedy and emotive performances that resonated well with the industry crowd.

The production was written and directed by Amy Tinkham who is no stranger to the live music scene. She has conceptualized performances for many of the top artists including James Taylor and Aerosmith’s Las Vegas residencies, Melissa Etheridge’s Broadway show, and tours and performances for Paul McCartney, The Chicks, Martina McBride, Britney Spears and many others. “To be asked to make a show about country music is a very daunting task because it’s giant. So, the approach that I took was to go deeply into the history and crafting of a song, which is really key to country music. Telling the truth and telling the story is the beautiful part of country music so that’s what “Songblazers” is about.” said Tinkham.

“Songblazers” red carpet welcomed a wide array of music industry figures, artists, influencers, and community leaders. Notable attendees included Mayor Freddie O’Connell, Sam Williams, Carlene Carter, Kyle Daniels, Ty Herndon, Kentucky Gentleman, Rob Mayes, Neon Union, Ryan Larkins, Alison Nichols, Jamie O’Neal, Shane West and others.

We’ve been to many Cirque du Soleil performances over the years but I have to say “Songblazers” is one of our favorites. It’s an experience that celebrates the enduring legacy of country music while pushing the boundaries of live performance with plenty of Ooo’s, Ah’s and a few belly laughs. We highly recommend and can’t wait to see what Cirque du Soleil will create next. Get tickets HERE.

–Jerry Holthouse

Nashville.com

