Randall King ‘s Sophomore Album Due Out Jan. 26

Randall King’s 18-track sophomore album Into The Neon – due Jan. 26 via Warner Music Nashville – takes listeners inside one man’s story of finding love and losing it, with songs made for slow dancing under the starry night sky or two-stepping at a local honky tonk. With the latest taste of new music off the upcoming project, “Coulda Been Love,” out today, King grapples with regret over the girl that got away and love that could have been (listen above).

“Heartbreak and Honkytonk. Turn up the dial and pour ya a drink, you’re gonna need one,” remarks King. Written by Jake Worthington, Kim Penz and Roger Springer, “Coulda Been Love” is an up-tempo toe-tapper, as the narrator retrospectively ponders his decision to turn down a dance with a girl and realizes perhaps it could have led to more.

What was I thinkin’ sayin’ I don’t dance girl

Let her walk away and it coulda been love

Bet you right now she’d be lightin’ up my world

What was I thinkin’ it coulda been love

Co-produced by King alongside Jared Conrad, Into The Neon incorporates a unique blend of the influences from icons and modern masters alike who have inspired King’s sound; inclusive of the timeless ‘80s country twang of George Strait and Keith Whitley, and the blood pumping, Y2K-era rhythms of Dierks Bentley and Gary Allan.

Inspired by the countless nights spent strumming his guitar under the expansive skies in the plains of West Texas where he grew up – and by his current road warrior diet which finds him revitalizing Country’s neo-traditional sound under the neon signs of nearly 150 honky tonks he performs in across the country each year – King ushers people Into The Neon on Jan. 26, 2024.

Randall King Into the Neon Tracklisting (songwriters in parentheses):

1. One Night Dance (Randall King & Jon Nite)

2. Somewhere Over Us (Randall King, Mike Walker & Joey Hyde)

3. When My Baby’s in Boots (Trannie Anderson, Michael Carter and Jordan Walker)

4. What Doesn’t Kill You (Mitchell Tenpenny, Michael Whitworth, Nate Smith & Zach Kale)

5. Hang of Hanging On (Brett Sheroky & Brice Long)

6. Burns Like Her (Adam James, Greylan James & Mikey Reaves)

7. Good Feelin’ (Michael Whitworth, Will Jones & Benjy Davis)

8. The One You’re Waiting On (Adam Wright & Shannon Wright)

9. Into The Neon (Randall King, Ben Stennis & Matt Rogers)

10. Tonk ‘Til I Die (Randall King, Dan Smalley & Benjy Davis)

11. But It Ain’t (Randall King, Jared Mullins & Ben Stennis)

12. Coulda Been Love (Jake Worthington, Kim Penz & Roger Springer)

13. Damn You Look Good (Ava Suppelsa, Aby Gutierrez & Andrew Peebles)

14. Hard To Be Humble (Ben Hayslip, Corey Crowder & Chris LaCorte)

15. Right Things Right (Trannie Anderson, Chris Dubois & Jordan Walker)

16. As Far As We Go (Brett Sheroky & Drew Kennedy)

17. I Could Be That Rain (Brian Fuller & Mason Thornley)

18. I Don’t Whiskey Anymore (Randall King & Gordie Sampson)