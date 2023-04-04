ONErpm Nashville Signs Singer/Songwriter Jesslee

ONErpm Nashville has signed singer/songwriter Jesslee. Watch and listen to her debut single, “Unmeet You,” above.

Tim Wipperman, managing director for ONErpm Nashville, says “Jesslee is a phenomenal singer. Her powerful vocals are unparalleled, coupled with the fact that she is one of the best new writers in town.”

“As an Italian American artist,” Jesslee says, “I am so excited to be working with a company that embraces my uniqueness and is dedicated to working with artists to develop something wonderful together.”

Jesslee—who appeared for 45 consecutive weeks on Apple Music’s Country Hot Tracks—first burst onto the music scene in 2018 by turning two chairs and ultimately joining coach Blake Shelton’s team on season 14 of NBC’s The Voice. That performance led to several more national television appearances and, ultimately, songwriting opportunities. Jesslee soon moved to Nashville and continued developing her craft with an elite group of artists and writers. “Unmeet You” was written with her manager, Steve Virginia, and fellow Voice alums, The Swon Brothers.

“She is a one-of-a-kind artist,” affirms Virginia, CEO of Black Label Nash Entertainment. “Jesslee crafts every song with a genuine passion that naturally pulls the listener in,” noting that “She has a way of staying true to the story while doing what is best musically for the song.”

“The responses and comments from her fans are filled with touching stories about how she makes a difference in so many lives,” remarks Ryan Cunningham, A&R director of Country Music for ONErpm, adding, “This is exactly what music is supposed to do.”

Jesslee has already shared the stage with high-profile country artists such as Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Cam, Kane Brown, LOCASH, RaeLynn, Uncle Kracker, Wynonna Judd, Joe Nichols, Thompson Square, Parmalee, Cassadee Pope and Craig Campbell.