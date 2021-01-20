Nancy Wilson Designs Signature Model Epiphone Guitar

Nancy Wilson, of the iconic rock band Heart, has designed a signature model guitar for Nashville based Epiphone. The guitar is called the “Nancy Wilson Fanatic.” The Fanatic was created and co-designed with the luthiers at Epiphone here in Nashville and marks Wilson’s first Epiphone signature guitar and her second guitar overall with Gibson Brands.

“In the midst of the distant eighties, I was approached by Gibson to design a signature model,” says Nancy Wilson. “I put pencil to paper to first design the body shape and chose a curvy female diminutive silhouette for the cut away. Many years later the body shape remains exact and the hardware I requested makes the Fanatic a solid citizen amongst the great rock guitar screamers.”

A guitar virtuoso from the age of 9, Nancy — and her sister Ann — lead the multi-platinum group, Heart, who have sold over 35 million albums, garnered 10, Top Ten albums, been nominated for four GRAMMY Awards , and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Nancy is revered as an ingenious guitar player, as well as a gifted songwriter and lead vocalist . In an era when females in rock ‘n’ roll were scarce, Nancy carved out a place for women to front rock bands and dominate on stage across the globe. In fact, that’s Nancy singing on Heart’s first #1 hit song , “These Dreams.” As a songwriter, Nancy has co-written a collection of indelible songs that have earned their way into the classic rock canon including “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You,” “Barracuda,” “Straight On” and more.

In April 2021, Nancy will release the first-ever solo album of her storied career via Carry On Music. Nancy plays guitar and sings every song on the new album which features collaborations with Sammy Hagar, Duff McKagan, and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters). The first single “The Rising,” is Nancy’s stunning rendition of the Bruce Springsteen song; listen to “The Rising” above.

Watch Nancy Wilson interview below.