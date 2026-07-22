Michelle Branch Sells Out Newly Announced Headlining Tour

Nashville resident and GRAMMY Award winner Michelle Branch has officially sold out her upcoming Everywhere and Back Again Tour, marking a successful return to headlining after several years away from the road. This makes us so happy, but what doesn’t make us happy is that there is not a Nashville date yet. More tour dates are expected to be announced so cross your fingers.

The nearly 20-date North American tour sold out within its first week on sale, with shows including Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, New York City’s Beacon Theatre, Chicago’s House of Blues, Boston’s Royale and San Francisco’s Castro Theatre all reaching capacity.

“I’m so completely overwhelmed by all the love in response to my sold out tour,” Branch said. “It’s any artist’s dream come true to still have fans showing up and caring 25 years in. There’s more to come and I can’t wait for this next chapter.”

Demand for tickets was so strong that thousands of fans remained in ticket queues after the shows sold out. Branch has announced she will release a limited number of personal friends-and-family ticket holds directly to fans who have joined the waitlist for each date.

The tour begins September 27 in Seattle and comes on the heels of Branch’s newly released version of “The Game of Love,” recorded with New Radicals and produced by the song’s original writer, Gregg Alexander. (listen above)

The single also previews Branch’s upcoming Everywhere and Back Again EP, due November 6 via BMG. The project celebrates the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough while revisiting some of her biggest hits, including “Everywhere,” “All You Wanted,” “Goodbye to You,” “Breathe,” and “Are You Happy Now?”

The EP will feature newly reimagined versions of those songs alongside collaborations with artists from across multiple genres, with additional guests expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!



