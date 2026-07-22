Kacey Musgraves Releases ‘Mexico Honey’ Video Ahead Of Two Nashville Shows

Eight-time GRAMMY Award winner Kacey Musgraves has released the official music video for her summertime single “Mexico Honey,” the latest track from her acclaimed sixth studio album, Middle of Nowhere. (watch above)

Filmed on location in Mexico, the video was directed by Running Bear (Alexa Stone and Stephen Kinigopoulos) and serves as both a visual companion to the song and a love letter to the country that inspired it.

The release comes as Musgraves prepares to launch her Middle of Nowhere North American Tour, which includes two nights at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, September 27, 2026, and Monday, September 28, 2026. Flatland Cavalry will open both Nashville shows.

Released in May, Middle of Nowhere debuted at No. 1 on the album charts and has earned widespread critical acclaim, landing on several mid-year “Best Albums” lists from publications including Billboard, Rolling Stone, NPR, Variety, Esquire, and Elle. Produced by Musgraves alongside longtime collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, the album blends classic country instrumentation with modern songwriting while drawing inspiration from her East Texas roots.

The title track was inspired by a roadside sign in Musgraves’ hometown of Golden, Texas, which reads, “Golden, TX: Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere.” That sentiment became the creative foundation for an album written during a period of personal reflection following a breakup.

Featuring pedal steel, accordion, Texas dancehall rhythms and touches of bluegrass, pop, Norteño and Zydeco, Middle of Nowhere also includes collaborations with Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings and Gregory Alan Isakov.

Produced by AEG Presents, the arena tour kicks off in Chicago before making stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and other major markets. Along the way, support will come from a rotating lineup that includes Midland, Flatland Cavalry, Carter Faith, Estevie, Charles Wesley Godwin, William Beckmann, Gabriella Rose and The Brudi Brothers.

Fans can catch Musgraves in Nashville when the tour rolls into Bridgestone Arena on September 27 and 28, with Flatland Cavalry opening both nights.

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