WATCH: Nate Smith’s “Find Me In A Bar”

If you were lucky enough to catch Nate Smith’s recent two-night takeover of Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium, you already know just how powerful his live show can be. Now, the MULTI-PLATINUM country star is bringing that same intensity to his brand-new single, “Find Me In A Bar,” released today alongside an official visualizer. (watch above)

Written by Smith, Mårten Fohlin, Zack Hall, and Jenson Vaughan, “Find Me In A Bar” is a gritty, arena-ready heartbreak anthem that captures the whiskey-soaked aftermath of a breakup. Fueled by pounding rhythms, moody acoustic guitar, and Smith’s unmistakable powerhouse vocals, the song blends reckless energy with raw emotion as it follows a man trying—and failing—to drink away the memories of lost love.

Produced by Joël Bruyère and Mårten Fohlin, the track delivers an emotional punch in under two and a half minutes, pairing brutally honest lyrics with a driving country-rock sound that has become Smith’s signature. Charlie Worsham’s standout acoustic guitar work adds another layer of depth, giving the song a modern edge while tipping its hat to classic country storytelling.

To celebrate the release, Smith is inviting fans to become part of the experience by submitting videos of their wildest nights out for a chance to be featured on his social media. He’s also taking the song on the road with “Nate IRL,” a series of surprise bar pop-ups that promise to bring the spirit of “Find Me In A Bar” directly to fans.

The new single follows Smith’s collaboration with Tyler Hubbard on “After Midnight” and continues the momentum from a remarkable run of hits, including the PLATINUM-certified “Whiskey On You,” “World On Fire,” and his fourth consecutive No. 1, “Fix What You Didn’t Break.”

Fresh off wrapping his LONG LIVE COUNTRY ROCK & ROLL TOUR with two unforgettable nights at the Ryman, Smith heads next to Country Thunder Wisconsin before making appearances at Big Valley Jamboree, WE Fest, the Oregon State Fair, and more throughout the summer.

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