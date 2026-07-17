Lauren Alaina Reunites With Kane Brown On “Never Been In Love”

Country star Lauren Alaina is giving fans another preview of her new album Stages with the release of “Never Been In Love,” featuring longtime friend and collaborator Kane Brown. The new duet arrives ahead of Stages, due August 28, and reunites the pair nearly a decade after their RIAA Diamond-certified smash “What Ifs.”

Alaina and Brown first teased the collaboration with a hilarious Love Island-inspired parody on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy before today’s official release.

“‘Never Been In Love (feat. Kane Brown)’ is about the stage of life I’m in now,” Alaina shares. “I remember falling for my husband and feeling different than I’ve ever felt before. When you find true love and happiness, you realize how much you never had in past relationships. I’m so excited to sing this song with my boy, Kane Brown. We’ve come a long way from those two kids singing ‘What Ifs’ ten years ago. It’s so exciting to sing this song to celebrate the love we have with our spouses and children.”

Penned by Alaina alongside Songwriters Hall of Famer Ashley Gorley and Ben Johnson, the uplifting track reflects on discovering what real love truly feels like. Anchored by the duo’s unmistakable chemistry, the song delivers an honest look at how finding “the one” can completely redefine every relationship that came before.

“Never Been In Love” is the latest preview of Stages, Alaina’s upcoming album produced by Joey Moi and Ben Johnson. The project follows the defining chapters of her life—from growing up and chasing dreams on Nashville’s Lower Broadway to marriage, motherhood, and everything in between—showcasing the heartfelt storytelling and powerhouse vocals that have made her one of country music’s most beloved voices.

The album continues the momentum built by recent releases including “All My Exes” featuring Chase Matthew, which earned the biggest first-week streaming debut of Alaina’s career, along with fan favorites “Raining Whiskey” and “Better Off.”

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