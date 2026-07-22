Lakelin Lemmings Signs With Kinkead Entertainment

Rising country artist Lakelin Lemmings continues to build momentum ahead of the July 24 release of her self-titled debut album, announcing an exclusive worldwide booking agreement with The Kinkead Entertainment Agency.

The new partnership comes as the QHMG / Quartz Hill Records artist prepares to release her 16-track debut project, led by her current radio single, “Get Around Boy.” The deal is expected to expand Lemmings’ touring opportunities across the U.S. and internationally as her profile continues to grow.

Born and raised in a musical family—her father is a touring country guitarist—Lemmings began singing at age six. She grew up on a mix of country legends including Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynn and Lee Ann Womack, while also drawing inspiration from modern stars Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, along with a healthy dose of ’90s pop. She signed her first Nashville publishing deal at just 17 and has since built a social media following of more than 300,000 fans. That connection with her audience continues to shape both her songwriting and career.

“We’re excited to welcome Lakelin Lemmings to The Kinkead Entertainment Agency’s boutique roster,” said agency Co-Founder and CEO Bob Kinkead. “Lakelin delivered at the highest level with the stage presence of a superstar. She has an incredible voice and a genuine passion for connecting with fans, making the audience want more. We’re looking forward to helping expand her touring business across the country and around the world.”

The West Tennessee native has been turning heads in Nashville with her energetic live performances, authentic songwriting, and modern country sound. Her debut album showcases 16 tracks that highlight her storytelling and youthful perspective.

QHMG Executive Vice President Ash Bowers believes the partnership is the right fit as Lemmings enters the next phase of her career.

“Bob, Greg, and the entire Kinkead team understand not only who Lakelin is as an artist today, but where she is headed,” Bowers said. “Their passion for developing careers and creating meaningful touring opportunities makes them an ideal fit as we launch this debut album.”

Kinkead Entertainment Agency President Greg Scott added, “We’re thrilled to partner with Team Lakelin and help elevate her career to the top.”

For Lemmings, the opportunity is all about getting in front of fans.

“I’ve always believed the best way to connect with people is through live music,” she said. “I’m so excited to work with everyone at Kinkead as we take these songs on the road. I can’t wait to meet fans in cities across the country and beyond.”

With her debut album arriving July 24 and a new worldwide booking team in place, Lakelin Lemmings appears poised for a breakout year as one of country music’s promising young artists.

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!