Michelle Branch Adds Second Leg To Sold-Out Tour, Including Ryman Stop

Michelle Branch is hitting the road again — and Nashville is getting another chance to see the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter live.

Following the overwhelming response to her upcoming Everywhere and Back Again Tour, Branch has announced a 17-date second leg of the tour, including a stop at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on February 27, 2027. It won’t be a far drive for Michelle since she calls Nashville home!

The announcement comes after the nearly 20-date first leg of the tour sold out nationwide in just seven days, sending thousands of fans into queues and waitlists. Even after Branch released a limited number of her personal friends-and-family ticket holds to fans, demand remained strong enough to make a second leg an obvious next step.

The newly announced run kicks off February 25 in Charleston and includes stops at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern on March 13 and New York City’s Beacon Theatre on March 25, among others.

“Announcing leg two of the Everywhere and Back Again tour has been the hardest secret to keep!” Branch says. “I’m blown away by all the love for the tour and Game of Love. Can’t wait to see you all out on the road. This is just the beginning.”

Michelle Branch Returns To The Ryman

The Nashville date carries a little extra significance after Branch recently made a surprise appearance at the Ryman Auditorium during Maren Morris’ 10th anniversary celebration of her album Hero.

Branch joined Morris onstage for a special performance of “Goodbye To You,” giving fans their first live taste of the newly reimagined collaboration. Morris will also be featured on Branch’s upcoming Everywhere and Back Again EP.

The moment brought Branch’s career full circle in a particularly Nashville way, with Morris telling the crowd that Branch had made her believe a career in music was possible when she was growing up watching her on MTV and TRL.

The upcoming Everywhere and Back Again EP, arriving November 6 via BMG, celebrates 25 years of Branch’s career while looking toward the future. The project revisits songs and moments from Branch’s catalog through newly reimagined recordings featuring friends, peers and artists from across genres.

“Getting to hear these songs, many I wrote as a teenager, performed by friends and peers that I so greatly admire has been such a ‘pinch me’ moment as a songwriter,” Branch says. “Suddenly these adolescent songs about love lost and found take on an entirely new meaning and weight when sung by artists of all different genres and in a different era.”

Branch adds, “Being able to celebrate a 25 year career while firmly believing my best work is still ahead of me is the dream of any artist. And having fans that have grown up beside me who are still listening and still care after all these years is the greatest gift.”

The project follows the release of “The Game of Love” by New Radicals and Michelle Branch, with five additional featured collaborators still to be announced.

Branch is also using the tour to give back. Through a partnership with PLUS1, $1 from every ticket sold will benefit The ALS Association, supporting efforts to make ALS livable while working toward a cure.

Branch chose the organization because of her own family’s experience with the disease.

“I’ve chosen to support The ALS Association because I’ve watched my own father suffer and ultimately die from this horrible disease. This is the very least I can do to help hopefully find a cure.”

Artist presales begin Wednesday, August 19 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales at noon where applicable. Local and venue presales begin Thursday, August 20 at 10 a.m., with all presales ending at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

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