We The Kingdom – From Struggle to Hope With “Soon The Streets Of Gold”

NASHVILLE – For We The Kingdom, the road to Soon The Streets Of Gold began with questions. Across three interconnected releases in 2026, the GRAMMY-nominated Nashville band has explored uncertainty, surrender and the search for hope when life takes an unexpected turn. Now, with the release of the eight-song project on Capitol Christian Music Group, the group brings that yearlong musical journey to a close, looking toward redemption and the promise of eternity while acknowledging the struggles that make those promises meaningful.

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The story opened in January with Dear Jesus, a seven-song collection born from a season of significant transition. Those songs gave the band room to wrestle with desperation, doubt and the complexities of faith, establishing a personal foundation for the chapters ahead. June’s Everything I Thought Was Pleasure continued the journey with seven more songs, expanding the group’s signature folk-rock sound and featuring Crowder on “Glory Glory.” Together, the first two installments set the stage for a concluding project that turns its attention toward the light beyond present circumstances.

“Whether people are in a thriving season or a dry spell, we just want to meet people where they are,” shares We The Kingdom, “And we want to point them toward the Lord.”

That desire to reach listeners wherever life finds them has been central to We The Kingdom since its beginnings. The Nashville family band approaches faith as an ongoing journey shaped by joy, pain, doubt and hope, bringing those experiences into worship music that offers comfort and a sense of fellowship. “We write songs that are meant to resonate with people in every part of their story,” says guitarist Scott Cash. It is a philosophy that gives the new trilogy its connecting thread, allowing difficult questions and expressions of belief to occupy the same body of work.

Made up of Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Martin Cash and Scott Cash, We The Kingdom draws on a multigenerational mix of influences that stretches from ’70s rock and folk to contemporary pop, country and Southern rock. Gospel-inflected Americana provides a meeting place for those sounds, giving the group a musical identity that reaches across styles while keeping its message at the center. The band broke through in 2019 with “Dancing on the Waves” and the Platinum-certified “Holy Water,” beginning a run that has brought GRAMMY and Dove Award recognition, multiple Billboard chart-toppers and more than one billion global streams.

For all those milestones, the group points to the stage as the place where its purpose becomes most immediate. Live performance offers an opportunity to connect with people carrying their own grief, uncertainty and unanswered questions, and to remind them of God’s presence through a shared musical experience. That emphasis on connection carries into Soon The Streets Of Gold, whose hopeful perspective follows a year of songs that have made room for listeners in both joyful and difficult seasons.

With its eight new tracks, Soon The Streets Of Gold completes a 22-song collection that has unfolded over three releases. Heard as one larger story, the trilogy moves through struggle and surrender toward redemption, giving each chapter a role in the journey. The final installment brings that story full circle, pairing the band’s personal approach to songwriting with a belief that present hardship does not diminish the promise of what lies ahead.

Soon The Streets Of Gold is out now on Capitol Christian Music Group.

WEBSITE: www.WeTheKingdom.com