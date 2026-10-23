Max McNown and Carly Pearce Find Lasting Love on “Not Falling Out”

Nashville – Max McNown and Carly Pearce are putting a little faith in forever with “Not Falling Out,” a romantic duet about two people determined to keep choosing each other. Pairing McNown’s heartfelt storytelling with Pearce’s unmistakable country voice, the single follows a couple committed to falling deeper in love through life’s highs and lows. An accompanying official music video brings listeners into the studio, showcasing the musical chemistry behind a collaboration that McNown says gave the song an entirely new life.

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Built around gently plucked guitar, conversational verses and warm harmonies, “Not Falling Out” finds its strength in a simple promise: staying connected through whatever comes next. Its two perspectives give that promise a personal quality, with both singers sharing responsibility for the relationship at the heart of the song. For McNown, bringing Pearce into the recording was an opportunity to find the voice the track needed—and the result exceeded his expectations.

I was already such a fan of Max

In an exclusive with American Songwriter, McNown shares, “As soon as ‘Not Falling Out’ was written, we all agreed that the track was begging for a feature. Carly has an incredible discography, reputation, and most importantly, a voice that felt perfect for the song. When she came to the studio, she quickly and effortlessly combined creative melodies with her silky tone of voice, bringing this song new life that I honestly didn’t expect. I don’t know where the song would be if she hadn’t been kind enough to agree to join me on it, and I’m so incredibly excited to give it to both our listeners!”

The admiration runs both ways. “I was already such a fan of Max, but getting to work with him made me an even bigger one,” adds Carly Pearce. “He has such a clear vision of who he is as an artist. I’m so proud of this song and can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

“Not Falling Out” marks McNown’s second major collaboration of the year, following “Take Me Back” with global DJ Kygo. While that pairing carried his voice into a crossover setting, the Pearce duet fits naturally alongside the personal themes of his recently released third studio album, Leave On A Light. The record reflects on the whirlwind of the 25-year-old’s breakout success while paying tribute to his wife, family and the values that keep him grounded. A song about nurturing a lasting relationship feels right at home in that chapter of his career, particularly as touring and growing recognition place new demands on his time.

The Oregon native’s rise began with teaching himself guitar and busking in Southern California before finding a much larger audience through songs including “A Lot More Free” and “Better Me For You (Brown Eyes).” Described by Grammy.com as one of the “brightest newly minted stars to come out of Nashville in recent years,” McNown has since built a résumé that includes a Stagecoach debut, sold-out back-to-back nights at the Ryman Auditorium and performances alongside Noah Kahan and Parker McCollum. He recently appeared on ABC News Live to discuss Leave On A Light and those milestones, adding to national exposure that has included The Kelly Clarkson Show and TODAY. Through that rapid ascent, songs about love, family and finding his footing have remained central to his identity.

Pearce brings a different journey—and a wealth of experience singing about relationships—to the partnership. The Kentucky native left home and high school at 16 to perform at Dollywood, eventually breaking through with her debut album, Every Little Thing, and its Platinum-certified title track. Her deeply personal 29: Written In Stone further established her as one of country’s most compelling storytellers, delivering “What He Didn’t Do” and the Ashley McBryde duet “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” which earned a GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Membership in the Grand Ole Opry and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, along with CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and ACM Female Artist of the Year honors, followed a career built on emotional honesty and a strong connection to country tradition.

Collaboration has been an important part of that story. From “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice to “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with McBryde and “we don’t fight anymore” with Chris Stapleton, Pearce has shown how two distinct voices can deepen a song’s emotional stakes. Her 2024 album, hummingbird, continued that exploration, while her fifth studio album, Honest Woman, opens a chapter shaped by confidence, vulnerability, humor and her bluegrass roots. An expanding international audience and appearances stretching from Australia’s CMC Rocks to London’s Royal Albert Hall have also carried her music well beyond Nashville.

Together on “Not Falling Out,” McNown and Pearce find common ground in the kind of direct, personal storytelling that has connected both artists with their listeners. His reflections on the people who anchor him meet her experience giving voice to love in all its complexity. The result is a duet centered on a hopeful idea: a lasting love is something two people keep building together.

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Website: www.MaxMcNown.com

Website: www.CarlyPearce.com