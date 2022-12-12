Luke Bryan Scores His 30th #1 Song

Luke Bryan scored his 30th career #1 single today with “Country On” hitting the top of the Mediabase charts. The song was written by Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby, and Styles Haury, produced by Jeff Stevens, co-produced by Jody Stevens, and features Sarah Buxton on background vocals. In his career Luke has amassed 56 total weeks at #1 including “Country On.”

“Country On” is the first single from new music planned for release in 2023.

Luke wraps a stellar touring year playing for one million fans including his “Crash My Playa,” “Raised Up Right Tour,” “Farm Tour,” festival dates and his exclusive Las Vegas headlining engagement at the new Resorts World Theatre with additional 2023 shows on sale now.

In November for the second consecutive year, Luke hosted the ABC Special, “On the Road to the CMA Awards” and he and NFL great Peyton Manning hosted “The 56th Annual CMA Awards.” This fall Luke launched Jockey Outdoors™ collection with the apparel company and during 2020-2022 he and wife Caroline were Jockey brand ambassadors as part of their ad campaign, “There’s Only One Jockey™.”

In their Tennessee home county, Caroline and Luke are serving as co-chair and honorary co-chair, respectively, for the Williamson Medical Center capital campaign to help fund a major renovation and expansion project.