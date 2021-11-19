Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road Release Gospel Album

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road just released the ultimate stocking-stuffer for every Gospel music lover. Their brand new project, I Can Go To Them is officially available today via Pinecastle Records and features 12 new recordings. The collection includes an infused sound that combines the North Carolina based group’s Bluegrass roots with a must-hear Gospel twist. Fans can purchase a copy, download and/or stream the album HERE.

To celebrate the release, Carolina Road is also excited to reveal the latest single from the record. The recording “Lessons of the Book” marks the second single from the project. Written by Lorraine Jordan, the track showcases each member’s signature musicianship. The upbeat tune centers around the powerful message in the title, by displaying how important each story is inside the bible. It’s the follow-up to the album’s haunting lead single, “I Cannot Bring Them Back” which marked the group’s very first acapella recording.

I Can Go To Them features a combination of all-new material, along with some traditional favorites. As a very special tribute, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road have dedicated the project to their mothers. Members of the critically-acclaimed band include Lorraine, Ben Greene, Matt Hooper, Randy Graham, Allen Dyer and Kevin Lamm. The artwork for the album gives a special shoutout to each of their mothers, offering a glimpse of each musician’s biggest inspirations in life. The Midwest Record Entertainment recently complimented the theme by saying, “Jordan and the gang play a note perfect religious set in which all the group members pick a gospel song that pays tribute to their mammas.”

“There is nothing in this world that is as strong as a mother’s love. Our mothers were our number one supporters in our music profession,” explains Lorraine Jordan. “They offered their wisdom and advice and were always our biggest fans. Some of our mothers have gone on to a better place. We know that we can not bring them back, but someday we can go to them. All of our mothers have loved Gospel music which influenced us to put this project together. The Carolina Road Band would like to dedicate our Gospel CD to our mothers.”

In addition to the singles, other highlights on the album include the Gordon Addis / Darrell Edwards co-penned track “Brush Arbors.” It showcases member Allen Dyer’s vocals, as he takes lead on the classic. Another must-hear song is a fun Bluegrass version of the hymn “Jesus Hold My Hand” which features Lorraine taking lead vocals. I Can Go To Them concludes with the sing-along “Traveling the Highway Home,” which centers around vocals from Carolina Road member and former Bluegrass Cardinals member Randy Graham.