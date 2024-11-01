LISTEN: Sam Hunt’s “Liberty”

Sam Hunt just released a new track, “Liberty,” out now. Rooted in a dream of the future, Hunt envisions what life can look like with days focused on and filled with perseverance, purpose, and family. Hunt played a portion of “Liberty” acoustically on his socials last year after writing the tune with Zach Crowell, Chris LaCorte, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne. Fans have called for the full version ever since first hearing Hunt sing:

Baby, give me liberty or give me death

Forty hours and a day of rest

Autumn leaves on these county roads

Grab a hand, y’all bow your heads

A bunch of kids, little fertile ground

Raise ’em up right, pass it down

Fences keep the cattle in

But they can’t hold the souls of men

Fences keep the cattle in

But they can’t hold the souls of men

“Liberty” is the first track following Hunt’s recent Locked Up EP. Locked Up features Hunt’s 10th career No. 1 hit “Outskirts” along with “Country House,” playing on country radio now. Hunt recently wrapped his Locked Up Tour with over 20 dates across the U.S. and Canada. Hunt has been announced as a headliner for several festivals including Gulf Coast Jam 2025, Country Jam 2025, and Canada’s Boots And Hearts Music Festival 2025. Hunt also recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of his culture-shifting, 4x Platinum-selling debut album, Montevallo.

