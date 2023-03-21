LISTEN: Luke Combs’ “5 Leaf Clover” Out Today

Luke Combs’ new song, “5 Leaf Clover,” written by Combs, Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill, is out today. Listen above) Of the song, Combs shares, “A while back my buddy Newdy and I were looking around the clover plot at my house for 4 leaf clovers. I eventually found one, but shortly thereafter, he found a 5 leaf clover and I thought to myself, ‘Man, how lucky do you have to be to find a 5 leaf clover?’ Didn’t think too much of it at the time but wrote that down as a title in my phone. A few weeks later, I was writing with Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill and it came up. It still wasn’t really anything that jumped off the page to me, but I shared the idea and guitar melody I had with them and they loved it. We ended up writing the song that day. I eventually started playing it at shows and posting a video of the song, and y’all quickly let me know it was one I had to record; that’s why I’m super pumped for y’all to finally hear it!”

“5 Leaf Clover” is the fourth song unveiled from Combs’ new album, Gettin’ Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin’ Up—which will be released next Friday, March 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (pre-order here). Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You. Across these eighteen tracks, including a rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”