LISTEN: Lanie Gardner’s “Daughter of a Gun”

Blending the worlds of music and combat sports, rising star Lanie Gardner’s latest hit, “Daughter of a Gun,” has been chosen as the official track for the UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2, scheduled for September 16th, 2023. The song’s fierce energy and impactful lyrics perfectly align with the spirit of combat sports, making it an ideal match for the world-renowned UFC brand.

Lanie Gardner’s journey to the forefront of the industry has been nothing short of remarkable. The artist’s breakthrough came with her viral cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” which has garnered an impressive 100+ million views across various social media platforms. This extraordinary achievement led to collaborations, including a rendition of “Dreams” with David Guetta + Morten. Gardner’s unique talent propelled her to open for the Jonas Brothers on the Remember This Tour, and more recently, she appeared as the opening act for multi-genre singer-songwriter Jelly Roll. Notably, Mick Fleetwood himself reached out to Gardner, underlining her undeniable star quality.

Her most recent single, “Roses & Wildfire,” released in March 2023, showcases Gardner’s ability to seamlessly blend classic rock grit with her Appalachian folk roots, creating a genre-defying pop-country sound.

“Daughter of a Gun” captured the attention of none other than UFC President Dana White, who recognized the song’s raw power and spirit. Dana White’s enthusiasm for Lanie’s work speaks volumes about his belief in her ability to resonate with audiences and encapsulate the essence of combat sports.

“Daughter of a Gun” is a tribute to women who have faced challenges head-on, embracing their resilience and unwavering strength.