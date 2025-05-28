LISTEN: Lainey Wilson’s “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Lainey Wilson’s new single, “Somewhere Over Laredo,” is the most added song at country radio this week with 129 adds. The track garnered over 1.16 million streams across platforms in the first 24 hours of its release, earning Wilson her biggest first day of streaming to date. (listen above)

The song is from the new deluxe version of Wilson’s award-winning album, Whirlwind, which will be released August 22 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville in celebration of the record’s one-year anniversary. In addition to Whirlwind’s original 14 songs, (full track list below) the extended edition will feature five additional tracks: “Somewhere Over Laredo,” “Bell Bottoms Up,” “King Ranch, King George, King James,” “Yesterday, All Day, Every Day” and “Peace, Love, and Cowboys.”

Already receiving widespread attention, Wilson performed “Somewhere Over Laredo” live for the first time at the 2025 American Music Awards earlier this week and appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss the new track, while Billboardpraised, “one of her most commanding, dynamic vocal performances to date, crescendo-ing from a soft-focus, tender vocal, before gradually reaching into her upper register for powerful moments that heighten the song’s emotional acuity.”

Written by Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and Andy Albert, the track honors the timeless classic “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” while showcasing Wilson’s poignant

The release adds to yet another big year for Wilson, who won four awards at the 60th Annual ACM Awards earlier this month: Entertainer of the Year (her second consecutive win), Female Artist of the Year (her third consecutive win), Album of the Year (Whirlwind) and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. During the awards ceremony, she also debuted new song, “Trailblazer,” with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert, which she wrote with Lambert and Brandy Clark.

WHIRLWIND DELUXE TRACK LIST

1. Keep Up With Jones

2. Country’s Cool Again

3. Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)

4. Broken Hearts Still Beat

5. Whirlwind

6. Call A Cowboy

7. Hang Tight Honey

8. Bar In Baton Rouge

9. Counting Chickens

10. 4x4xU

11. Ring Finger

12. Middle Of It

13. Devil Don’t Go There

14. Whiskey Colored Crayon

15. Somewhere Over Laredo

16. King Ranch, King George, King James

17. Yesterday, All Day, Every Day

18. Bell Bottoms Up

19. Peace, Love, and Cowboys

